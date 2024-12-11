Grubhub Onsite and Hilton Expand Partnership to Elevate the Guest Experience with Mobile Ordering and Delivery at Over 2,600 Hotels

Guests at Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, and Spark by Hilton can satisfy their cravings and order essentials from the Grubhub Marketplace

CHICAGO and MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub Onsite and Hilton are expanding their partnership by bringing on-demand food, grocery, and convenience item delivery to over 2,600 hotels across the Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, and Spark by Hilton brands. This expansion means more guests can now enjoy seamless access to Grubhub's extensive Marketplace of more than 375,000 merchants by simply scanning a QR code, offering the ultimate convenience during their stay. Guests can also enjoy one free month of Grubhub+ for perks like $0 delivery fees and lower service fees on eligible orders, and 5% credit back on pickup orders, making it even easier for guests to get the items they need.*

Grubhub and Hilton

This rollout builds on the success of Grubhub Onsite at Homewood Suites by Hilton and Home2 Suites by Hilton , where the program launched in 2023. Since then, orders to Hilton properties have more than doubled, with Sunday being the most popular day for orders. Guests have ordered everything from pad thai and caesar salad to phone chargers, deodorant, cold remedies, and nail polish remover. This expanded partnership complements Hilton's existing offerings by providing guests with additional flexibility to meet their unique needs and cravings.

"Expanding our partnership with Hilton is a testament to our successful alliance and the strong demand for our service among guests seeking convenient, affordable delivery," said Rob DelaCruz, vice president and general manager of Grubhub Onsite. "Whether it's comfort food from a local restaurant, groceries to complete a meal, or forgotten toiletries, we're devoted to supporting Hilton's guests while they're away from home."

"At Hilton, our goal is to make every stay as comfortable and convenient as possible," said Bill Duncan, senior vice president and global category head, All Suites and Focused Service Brands, Hilton. "The expansion of our Grubhub Onsite partnership to include Hampton, Tru, and Spark enhances the amenities offered at our beloved hotels, offering even more value to our guests and ensuring they have easy access to the items they want during their stay."

Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, and Spark by Hilton are the latest Hilton brands to partner with Grubhub, joining Homewood Suites and Home2 Suites.

For more information on Grubhub Onsite, visit here .

About Grubhub

Grubhub is a leading U.S. food ordering and delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 365,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 24 world-class brands comprising more than 8,300 properties and over 1.25 million rooms, in 138 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No.1 World's Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for seven consecutive years. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 200 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook , X , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

About Hampton by Hilton

As the No. 1 ranked lodging franchise for the last 15 years by Entrepreneur®, Hampton by Hilton — including Hampton Inn by Hilton and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton — serves quality-driven and value-conscious travelers at more than 3,000 properties in 41 countries and territories around the globe. The brand continues to lead its segment by providing guests with high quality, thoughtfully designed accommodations and amenities, such as modern, spacious rooms and free hot breakfast featuring the signature Hampton Waffle. Hampton by Hilton is committed to delivering an exceptionally friendly and authentic service all backed by the 100% Hampton Guarantee™. Experience a positive stay at Hampton by Hilton by booking at hampton.com or through the or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hampton by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/hampton, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and X. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hampton by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/hampton, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and X.

About Tru by Hilton

Tru by Hilton is a game-changing hotel brand with more than 270 open locations across the Americas, providing guests with a consistent, fun experience at an affordable price. Spirited, simplified and grounded in value, Tru by Hilton is designed for cross-generational appeal. Efficiently designed modern guestrooms feature rolling desks, oversized windows for natural light and bright, spacious bathrooms. Guests can enjoy complimentary hot breakfast at the Top It breakfast bar, featuring a signature automatic pancake maker. Premium snacks, light meal options and single-serve wine and beer are available for purchase at the 24/7 Eat. & Sip. market. Experience a positive stay at Tru by Hilton by booking at trubyhilton.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Tru by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/trubyhilton, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and X.

About Spark by Hilton

Spark by Hilton is a premium economy hotel brand at the intersection of value and consistency. Spark provides a reliable and comfortable stay with friendly service for every guest, all at an accessible price. Spark hotels provide a welcoming sense of arrival with colorful accent walls and inspiring artwork. The public spaces provide multi-functional seating, from communal tables to rocking chairs, and guest rooms are comfortable and relaxing with simple, streamlined furniture. In the morning, travelers can enjoy a complimentary signature bagel bar and premium coffee. Spark's groundbreaking impact on the hotel industry is credited with Hilton's recognition as one of Fast Company's 2024 Most Innovative Companies. Experience a positive stay at Spark by Hilton by booking at sparkbyhilton.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about at Spark by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/spark.

*Benefits apply to orders that meet the applicable subtotal minimum from Grubhub+ eligible merchants. Additional fees may apply on Grubhub+ orders. For more details and terms, visit grubhub.com/plus.

SOURCE Grubhub