Grubhub Partners with Albertsons Companies for Nationwide Grocery Delivery

CHICAGO and BOISE, Idaho, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY) and Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) have partnered to bring nearly 1,800 Albertsons Cos. stores to Grubhub's Marketplace for delivery including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, ACME and Tom Thumb. Availability is based on delivery locations through the Grocery section on the Grubhub app and website.

"We're pleased to grow our grocery offering with Albertsons Cos., one of the leading grocery retailers in the U.S., and give customers the opportunity to conveniently place their grocery orders within Grubhub," said Craig Whitmer, vice president of new verticals at Grubhub. "Through this exciting partnership, we're giving consumers more choices while maximizing value so that they find exactly what they need on Grubhub delivered right to their door."

"At Albertsons Cos., we are committed to providing customers with convenience, choice and variety," said Amber Kappa, vice president of business development and digital innovation at Albertsons Cos. "With our latest collaboration with Grubhub, shoppers can receive fresh produce, household essentials and regional favorites directly from our stores to their homes with a simple tap on Grubhub."

Albertsons Cos. banner stores will also be available on Grubhub+ , Grubhub's loyalty program that provides customers access to unlimited $0 delivery on eligible orders. Albertsons Cos. is Grubhub's first national grocery partner following its partnership with Mercato , a marketplace for independent grocers. Grubhub continues to grow its product offerings to include grocery and convenience partners as well as expand merchant menu capabilities to support thousands more images and items.

About Grubhub

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), and is a leading U.S. food ordering and delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features 375,000 merchants in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of February 24, 2024, the Company operated 2,269 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2023, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed more than $350 million in food and financial support, including more than $35 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities and those impacted by disasters have enough to eat.

