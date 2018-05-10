Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners' Homes

Additionally, the two companies are working together to incorporate Grubhub's groundbreaking point-of-sale (POS) integration into Jack in the Box's in-house system, which allows restaurant operators to manage all of their orders, both in-house and delivery, from one device. Grubhub's POS integration raises the bar for in-house restaurant technology efficiency by eliminating the need to use multiple tablets, offering restaurant employees a streamlined restaurant operations experience. This means more time for staff to focus on what matters most: serving up delicious food.

"We're excited to add Jack in the Box to our growing list of chain partners, allowing Grubhub to continue to offer our diners the broadest and best set of restaurants," said Stan Chia, chief operating officer, Grubhub. "Diners will benefit from having their favorite Jack in the Box menu items, Jack's Spicy Chicken® sandwich and curly fries, delivered to their doorsteps, and we're happy to make delivery easier for specific locations by integrating directly into their own point-of-sale systems."

"We are thrilled to partner with Grubhub for marketplace originated delivery and expand upon our budding roster of delivery partners," said Iwona Alter, Chief Marketing Officer at Jack in the Box. "We look forward to continuing to deliver convenient food experiences to Jack in the Box fans while granting them even more access to some of their favorite late-night and classic Jack menu items."

Online ordering and delivery from Jack in the Box via Grubhub is now available at hundreds of locations in over 20 markets, including Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Dallas, Phoenix, Denver, St. Louis and Las Vegas. To kick off the partnership, the companies will offer free Jack in the Box delivery, with minimum purchase, from all available stores, May 10-16, 2018. Grubhub plans to expand to hundreds more Jack in the Box locations throughout 2018.

About Grubhub

Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) is the nation's leading online and mobile takeout food-ordering marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as the largest diner base. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub strives to elevate food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub is proud to work with more than 80,000 restaurant partners in over 1,600 U.S. cities and London. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, Eat24, AllMenus and MenuPages.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), based in San Diego, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box® restaurants, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states and Guam. For more information on Jack in the Box, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com.

