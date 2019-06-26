Grubhub Releases "State Of The Plate" Report Detailing Top Dining Trends To Date & Forecasts For The Remainder Of 2019

VEGAN OPTIONS ARE HERE TO STAY:

As we highlighted in our 2018 "Year in Food" report, we know plant-based options are on the rise across America, and we're seeing this trend in delivery as well. Orders of vegan-friendly foods on the Grubhub platform increased by 25% so far in 2019 (as compared to Jan-May 2018), with orders for the Impossible Burger specifically rising overall by 82%.

Vegan Meccas: Grubhub also looked at the areas ordering the most vegan foods & found these made the list:

Los Angeles, CA Brooklyn, NY Portland, OR Las Vegas, NV Rochester, NY Philadelphia, PA Detroit, MI San Diego, CA

Methodology: To determine the top places for vegans, Grubhub evaluated a variety of factors using data available through its platform, including the number of vegan restaurants, ratings, order volume, and overall number of vegan items available on Grubhub in each respective city as compared to the rest of the country.

SEASONAL FAVORITES & FORECASTS:

Whether it's heartier foods to keep you warm in winter or lighter bites for spring as you enter the warmer months, each season has food they're known for among diners. But what's to come for summer and fall? What we found below may surprise you!

Top Trends: Winter

chicken shish kabob: 240% more popular

chicken tinga: 131% more popular

spicy potato taco: 111% more popular

mushroom stroganoff: 90% more popular

cuban picadillo empanadas: 85% more popular

Top Trends: Spring

cauliflower bites: 536% more popular

ahi tuna salad: 467% more popular

mixed berry acai bowls: 411% more popular

chicken poblano : 336% more popular

quinoa taco: 285% more popular

Forecasts: Summer (in ranking order)

barbecue pork buns truffle parm frie quinoa & arugula salad

Forecasts: Fall (in ranking order)

pesto pasta fried okra lemongrass soup

Methodology: For "Top Trends," Grubhub took a look at the top foods on the Grubhub platform from winter (Dec 21, 2018 - March 20, 2019) and spring (March 20 - June 8, 2019) as compared to the same timeframe in 2018 to find the top items rising in popularity. For "Forecasted" items, Grubhub looked at the top foods on the Grubhub platform over the past two years, recently trending items, and other seasonal favorites to forecast what America will indulge in this summer & fall.

BREAKING IT DOWN BY REGIONS: FAVORITES TO DATE

We know everywhere in the U.S. has their own taste, so Grubhub took a look at its most popular foods so far in 2019 across the four regions. To break it down: the Midwest kept it vegan- and vegetarian-friendly, the Northeast mixed it up with a classic making an appearance, the South stayed with seafood, and the West had a mix of "meat" options.

Midwest:

Impossible Burger: 326% more popular

cheese quesadilla: 144% more popular

waffle fries: 135% more popular

Northeast:

harvest bowl : 340% more popular

guay tiew pad see eiw: 319% more popular

bagel and egg sandwich : 204% more popular

South:

shrimp linguini alfredo: 273% more popular

baked potato soup : 236% more popular

new england clam chowder: 185% more popular

West:

glazed baby back rib: 412% more popular

pork burrito: 208% more popular

Impossible Burger: 194% more popular

Methodology: Grubhub took a look at the top foods on its platform from the specified regions from Jan 1-May 31, 2019 as compared to the same timeframe in 2018 to find the top items rising in popularity.

CHECKING IN ON OUR FAVORITE MEALS

Since we took a look at some of the top meals in our 2018 "Year in Food" report, we've seen some changes so far in 2019! Breakfast is leaning a bit more indulgent, dessert is a little chillier, and our late-night favorites lead a vegan option!

Breakfast: it's all about the salty & sweet combo.

chicken & waffles: 219% more popular

sausage egg & cheese biscuit: 179% more popular

pancakes & bacon: 145% more popular

Dessert: who says ice cream won't deliver well?!

brownie sundae: 273% more popular

cake batter frozen yogurt : 232% more popular

donut ice cream sandwich : 217% more popular

Late-night: it's 2019 when a vegan burger leads the late-night trend!

Impossible Burger: 529% more popular

steak quesadilla: 447% more popular

mashed potatoes & gravy: 325% more popular

Methodology: Grubhub took a look at the top foods on its platform for the specified mealtimes/food types below from January-May 2019 as compared to the same timeframe in 2018 to find the top items rising in popularity.

