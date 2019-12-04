GrubMarket Acquires Doorganics to Continue its Nationwide Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket today announced it has completed the acquisition of Doorganics, the leading online farm-to-table delivery service in Michigan, specializing in local & organic fruits, veggies, dairy, pastured proteins, artisan breads, and a variety of thoughtfully curated groceries. Doorganics was originally founded in 2011 by Mike Hughes, a Michigan native and e-commerce grocery visionary, who created an unparalleled food experience for people who want to save time, eat healthier, and support local farmers and foodmakers.

As a result of this acquisition, Doorganics will now be able to leverage GrubMarket's established e-commerce network and supply chain capabilities, which will assist Doorganics in quickly expanding its offerings to even more cities across the Midwest. Doorganics' headquarters will remain in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and the company will continue to be led by its current leadership team, including founder Mike Hughes.

Doorganics' mission is to support local Michigan farmers, food makers, and artisans, by hand-delivering their products to customers' front doors. In particular, the company sources as many items as possible from within the State of Michigan, including a variety of delicious foods from small local farmers and foodmakers who might not have the scale to obtain shelf space at larger grocery stores. From a business perspective, Doorganics caters to residential customers, by offering them hundreds of items that they can enjoy on their own or with their families. According to Mike Hughes: "GrubMarket believes in the importance of supporting local farmers and producers, while recognizing the essential role that technology can play in food e-commerce. We look forward to working with the GrubMarket Team to further enhance and expand our service across the Midwest."

Furthermore, GrubMarket will provide Doorganics with technological, e-commerce, and operational expertise to further grow Doorganics across the Midwest. According to Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket: "Doorganics is one of the premier farm-to-table grocery delivery services in the Midwest, consisting of a well-respected and highly-regarded team. This acquisition is another key step in GrubMarket's nationwide expansion plans, and we are incredibly excited to welcome Mike Hughes and his team into the GrubMarket Family."

About GrubMarket

GrubMarket's mission is to make fresh and healthy food accessible to everyone. We are committed to providing individuals, retailers, and restaurants with the best online food e-commerce experience possible, by regularly offering a spectacular array of farm-fresh foods at prices that are up to 50% OFF what you'd typically find from regular grocers or wholesalers.

For Media Inquiries:

GrubMarket Social Media Team

socialmedia@grubmarket.com

(510) 556-4786

GrubMarket

1925 Jerrold Ave.

San Francisco, CA. 94124

SOURCE GrubMarket