GrubMarket Acquires Procurant, a Leading Software-as-a-Service Provider and Trading Platform for the Fresh Produce Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket, the AI-powered technology enabler and digital transformer of the American food supply chain industry, as well as one of the largest private food eCommerce companies globally, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Los Gatos, CA-based Procurant, a leading SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform that streamlines fresh procurement, order management and regulatory compliance for the fresh food supply chain.

Founded in 2018 by CEO Eric Peters, Procurant was created as a modern, cloud-native alternative to legacy procurement systems in the fresh food industry. The platform supports real-time collaboration, operational efficiency, and end-to-end visibility across the perishable goods supply chain. Procurant offers a comprehensive suite of innovative tools, including Procurant One for procurement; Procurant Open Link for connecting suppliers with retailers and foodservice operators; Procurant Inspect for quality control; Procurant Trace for FSMA 204 traceability compliance; and Procurant SureCheck for food safety management, which processes over 1 million temperature checks daily and logs over 40 million food safety and checklist observations per month.

In total, Procurant connects more than 850 customers across 14 countries, facilitating $5.5 billion in Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) annually. Its broad network includes major national retailers such as Costco, Walmart, Target, and Albertsons Companies, along with growers, shippers, and distributors throughout the United States, as well as internationally. Together, Procurant's customers are responsible for more than 90% of all food sold in the United States. The company's experienced leadership team, with deep roots in retail and supply chain technology, will continue to lead the company following the acquisition to ensure continued product momentum and customer success.

"Since our founding, we've focused on modernizing how the industry buys and manages perishables," said Eric Peters, Founder & CEO of Procurant. "Procurant's expansive network, powerful SaaS products and central trading platform help retailers and suppliers benefit from real-time collaboration, replace costly legacy tools, and gain meaningful insights into their business partnerships. Joining GrubMarket, one of the largest fresh food technology networks, is an exciting next chapter for us. With GrubMarket's impressive infrastructure and software and AI offerings, we will expand our reach and bring powerful, new efficiencies to customers across the fresh food supply chain."

Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket, adds, "We are thrilled to welcome Procurant to the GrubMarket family. Procurant has established itself as a trusted, purpose-built platform that transforms how the food industry manages perishables, with a robust trading network that connects buyers and suppliers through modern SaaS software designed specifically for the unique demands of fresh food procurement. This strategic acquisition impressively expands our software portfolio and strengthens our position as the enterprise AI solutions provider for the American food supply chain. The addition of Procurant's comprehensive solutions will not only benefit our growing base of GrubMarket software customers, but also create powerful synergies across our own GrubMarket network. By integrating Procurant's platform with our existing technology stack and AI development capabilities, we will deepen the impact of eCommerce internally and offer new AI-powered procurement solutions to the broader fresh food industry. We are uniquely positioned to accelerate digital transformation across the fresh food supply chain as a team, together."

This acquisition creates significant synergies across multiple dimensions of GrubMarket's business. Procurant's customers, which include major retailers and suppliers throughout the fresh food supply chain, will benefit from integration opportunities with GrubMarket's comprehensive software and AI suite, including WholesaleWare, GrubMarket's AI-powered SaaS ERP platform that provides food industry wholesalers, distributors, and shippers with seamless financial management, powerful sales support, precise inventory management, lot traceability, grower accounting, and automated routing and logistics; GrubAssist AI, GrubMarket's groundbreaking suite of agentic enterprise AI agents that empower food supply chain businesses with deep insights, intelligent analysis, and automated order processing and reporting; Orders IO, GrubMarket's custom-branded, eCommerce solution for mobile and online ordering; and GrubPay, the company's digital payments platform specifically designed for the needs of the food supply chain industry.

This acquisition will also offer GrubMarket's existing software customers the opportunity to explore access to Procurant's advanced trading network and procurement capabilities, creating a more comprehensive technology ecosystem. GrubMarket's own network of subsidiary companies will be able to leverage Procurant's platform to achieve greater procurement efficiency through cost savings, stronger supplier collaboration, and new digital trading capabilities.

About GrubMarket

GrubMarket is the AI-powered technology enabler and digital transformer of the American food supply chain industry, as well as one of the largest private food eCommerce companies globally. As the enterprise AI solutions provider for the American food supply chain, a first mover in the tech-enabled B2B food eCommerce space, and a pioneer offering cutting-edge, AI-powered software-as-a-service solutions, GrubMarket uses technology to fundamentally transform the American and global food supply chain. GrubMarket has been named to the prestigious CNBC Disruptor 50 list for three consecutive years. GrubMarket operates in all 50 U.S. states and has a global presence in Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, India, Mexico, South Africa, and Spain, with plans to expand further across the U.S., Canada, South America, Europe, Africa, and other parts of the world.

