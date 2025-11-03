GrubMarket Honored with The Shelby Report 2025 "Sustainability in the Food Industry" Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket, the AI-powered technology enabler and digital transformer of the American food supply chain industry, as well as one of the largest private food eCommerce companies globally, today announced that it has been selected as a winner of the 2025 "Sustainability in the Food Industry Award" from The Shelby Report.

The Shelby Report, a leading publication covering grocery, retail, and food industry news for over 50 years, launched this annual award to recognize organizations that demonstrate exceptional leadership and innovation in advancing sustainability across the food supply chain. Honorees are selected for making a measurable impact through environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and industry-wide collaboration.

GrubMarket was recognized for its Sustainable California initiative, a multi-year program launched in 2023 to restore ecosystems, empower underserved farmers, and preserve the agricultural environment of America's leading food-producing state. This initiative focuses on three key pillars:

Large-scale reforestation through a partnership with One Tree Planted – over 130,000 native trees have been planted across drought-stricken, wildfire-scarred lands in California, restoring hundreds of hectares and aiding dozens of wildlife species.

through a partnership with One Tree Planted – over 130,000 native trees have been planted across drought-stricken, wildfire-scarred lands in California, restoring hundreds of hectares and aiding dozens of wildlife species. Empowering socially disadvantaged farmers to transition to organic agriculture via a multi-year sponsorship of the CCOF Organic Transition Program – in the first cohort, ten farmers overseeing the cultivation of hundreds of acres across ten California counties received grants, mentorship and technical support toward USDA organic certification.

to transition to organic agriculture via a multi-year sponsorship of the CCOF Organic Transition Program – in the first cohort, ten farmers overseeing the cultivation of hundreds of acres across ten California counties received grants, mentorship and technical support toward USDA organic certification. Providing free access to GrubMarket's AI -powered software solutions to farms impacted by wildfires – in 2025, GrubMarket offered its flagship products, WholesaleWare ERP (inventory, order, and operations management software), Orders IO (mobile and web eCommerce platform) and GrubAssist AI (AI analysts and agents for business intelligence, inventory management, operations monitoring, and order processing), free of charge to eligible California farmers, promoting operational efficiency and long-term sustainability.

"The Sustainable California initiative is not only a way for us to give back to our local agricultural communities; it also reflects our commitment to supporting sustainable agriculture, protecting the environment and ensuring that future generations will continue to benefit from California's precious resources," said Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket.

This recognition by The Shelby Report underscores GrubMarket's leadership in building a more resilient, enduring, and equitable food supply chain through both its efforts in driving sustainability as well as its development of cutting-edge, new technologies for the industry.

About The Shelby Report

Founded in 1967, The Shelby Report is a trusted source of news and insights for the retail food industry, covering regional and national developments across grocery, distribution, and foodservice. Its annual "Sustainability in the Food Industry Award," honors companies that lead meaningful sustainability initiatives—ranging from energy-efficient operations to community partnerships that advance food system resilience.

About GrubMarket

GrubMarket is the AI-powered technology enabler and digital transformer of the American food supply chain industry, as well as one of the largest private food eCommerce companies globally. As the enterprise AI solutions provider for the American food supply chain, a first mover in the tech-enabled B2B food eCommerce space, and a pioneer offering cutting-edge, AI-powered software-as-a-service solutions, GrubMarket uses technology to fundamentally transform the American and global food supply chain. GrubMarket has been named to the prestigious CNBC Disruptor 50 list for three consecutive years. GrubMarket operates in all 50 U.S. states and has a global presence in Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, India, Mexico, South Africa, and Spain, with plans to expand further across the U.S., Canada, South America, Europe, Africa, and other parts of the world.

