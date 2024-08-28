GrubMarket Acquires FreshGoGo to Solidify its Position as a Leader in the American Food eCommerce

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket, a leading food tech eCommerce company, today announced the acquisition of FreshGoGo, one of the largest online Asian grocery and specialty food eCommerce platforms in North America. This acquisition strengthens GrubMarket's position in the rapidly growing online grocery delivery market, further solidifying its position as a leader in the U.S. food eCommerce landscape.

Founded in 2017 in Plainview, New York, FreshGoGo has become a household name for consumers seeking authentic and fresh Asian groceries and gourmet prepared meals. Their innovative approach to online grocery shopping and food delivery has been instrumental in addressing the growing demand for Asian food products in North America. The company offers a one-stop shopping experience for an extensive selection of nearly 6,000 unique SKUs, ranging from fresh vegetables, meats, and seafood to dry goods, snacks, specialty items, and gourmet Asian dishes from top local restaurants. FreshGoGo's success is underpinned by its advanced cold chain distribution and logistics network, which includes a 50,000-square-foot central warehouse facility in New York; satellite dispatch centers in New Jersey, Boston, Washington D.C., Chicago, and Atlanta; dozens of temperature-controlled vehicles; and a vast network of over 200 pickup stations, ensuring quick and convenient delivery for all customers. Over the years, FreshGoGo has expanded its services to 25 states along the East Coast and Central U.S., catering to over 200,000 customers and fulfilling millions of orders. After the acquisition, FreshGoGo will continue to be managed by its current experienced leadership team.

Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket, commented on the acquisition: "We are excited to welcome FreshGoGo, one of the largest online Asian grocery platforms in the U.S., to the GrubMarket family. FreshGoGo is a pioneer in the Asian grocery delivery market. The company has built a strong brand and an exceptional online platform that aligns with our vision for digitally transforming the food supply chain in America. FreshGoGo has built an outstanding reputation for delivering the highest quality Asian groceries and gourmet foods, and we see enormous potential for integrating their food delivery platform with our existing technology and logistics capabilities. With this acquisition, GrubMarket strengthens its position as a leader in the online grocery market and reinforces its commitment to bringing fresh, affordable food to diverse communities nationwide. Together, we will continue to build the world's most comprehensive, efficient, and technology-driven food eCommerce platform."

Jianbing Duan, owner of FreshGoGo, adds: "Joining forces with GrubMarket is a monumental opportunity for FreshGoGo. We share a common vision for bringing the freshest and highest quality food to diverse communities across the country in a one-stop shopping format. Our robust eCommerce platform, which supports web and mobile ordering, and extensive logistics network will integrate seamlessly with GrubMarket's existing operations. As it stands today, we are already one of the most efficient Asian eCommerce services in the country, with an AOV nearly 2x higher than any other Asian e-grocer. By leveraging GrubMarket's extensive resources and technological expertise, we will be able to further enhance our online presence, expand our reach, and provide more customers with a seamless shopping experience, whether they are ordering fresh produce, pantry essentials, or ready-to-eat meals."

As part of GrubMarket's portfolio, FreshGoGo will be able to take advantage of GrubMarket's suite of proprietary technology solutions, which includes WholesaleWare, an AI-powered ERP software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that provides food industry wholesalers, distributors, and shippers with seamless financial management, powerful sales support, online ordering, precise inventory management, lot traceability, grower accounting, and automated routing and logistics; GrubAssist, the groundbreaking enterprise AI assistant that empowers food supply chain businesses with deep insights, intelligent analysis, and automated order processing; and GrubPay, a digital payments offering designed specifically for the food supply chain industry.

GrubMarket is the AI-powered technology enabler and digital transformer of the American food supply chain industry, as well as one of the largest private food tech companies globally. As the first mover in the tech-enabled B2B food eCommerce space and a pioneer offering cutting-edge, AI-powered software-as-a-service solutions, GrubMarket uses technology to fundamentally transform the American and global food supply chain. GrubMarket has also been named to the prestigious CNBC Disruptor 50 list for two consecutive years. GrubMarket operates in all 50 U.S. States and has a global presence in Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, India, Mexico, South Africa, and Spain, with plans to expand further across the U.S., Canada, South America, Europe, Africa, and other parts of the world.

