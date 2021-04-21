GrubMarket Acquires Jana Food to Expand to Dallas

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket today announced it has completed the acquisition of Jana Food, a highly reputable and well-established halal and ethnic food wholesaler in Texas. Jana Food is a full-service provider and a key sourcing channel for halal and ethnic protein, serving the broader Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Jana Food was started by Nader Ahmad in 1992 and was a family-owned and operated business based in Arlington, Texas. Since inception, Jana Food has expanded its reach across the whole Dallas Fort Worth metroplex. Jana Food's 100,000 sq ft facility provides over 4,000 products with a specialty focus on frozen foods, dry, fresh meats, and halal meat. Its fleet of refrigerated trucks serves customers all over the North Texas Region. Jana Food will continue to be managed by its current leadership team – Ala Ahmad will serve as its General Manager.

"We are excited to join the GrubMarket family and welcome the exciting growth opportunities that GrubMarket's technology and network offer. We are committed to providing the highest quality service to our loyal customer base and thrilled to learn that GrubMarket shares this same mission of supporting farms and serving customers with the highest standard. We sincerely look forward to joining the GrubMarket Team. Together, we look to grow Jana Food to the next level of success," said Ala Ahmad, General Manager of Jana Food.

"Ranchers and farmers in the Jana Food network take pride in catering to a highly specialized market audience and hold their products to the highest standards. Their commitment to sustainable food sourcing and outstanding service is a testament to its longstanding success in the North Texas Region. I am pleased to welcome the Jana Food team to the GrubMarket family as we further strengthen our position in Texas. Together, we will build a larger customer base and a stronger network in the food ecosystem nationwide."

Lastly, Jana Food will now be able to utilize GrubMarket's innovative proprietary WholesaleWare software suite, the company's Software-as-a-Service platform providing food industry suppliers and vendors with seamless financial management, easy-to-use online ordering and sales, precise inventory management, and engaging CRM tools.

About GrubMarket

Founded in 2014, GrubMarket is a San Francisco-based food technology startup operating in the space of food ecommerce both B2B & B2C as well as providing related software-as-a-service solutions to solve inefficiencies in the American food supply chain. Currently, GrubMarket operates in California, Washington, Texas, Michigan, New York and Massachusetts, with plans to expand to other parts of the country.

For Media Inquiries:

GrubMarket Media Team

[email protected]

(510) 556-4786

GrubMarket

1925 Jerrold Ave.

San Francisco, CA. 94124

SOURCE GrubMarket

Related Links

http://www.grubmarket.com

