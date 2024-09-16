GrubMarket Releases GrubAssist Charts, a Revolutionary AI-Powered Data Visualization Tool for the Food Supply Chain

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket, a leading American food technology company, today announced the launch of GrubAssist Charts, a powerful new AI-powered data visualization tool designed to bring real-time business insights to users across the food industry. This latest addition to GrubAssist, GrubMarket's groundbreaking enterprise AI assistant that empowers food supply chain businesses with deep insights, intelligent analysis, and automated order processing, allows users to transform complex data into dynamic, easy-to-understand charts and graphs using natural language commands.

The GrubAssist Charts feature empowers businesses to visualize key performance indicators (KPIs) graphically, making it easier for decision-makers to interpret large volumes of data. Whether tracking price trends over time, analyzing sales performance of different product categories or sales reps, or monitoring the relative profitability of different vendors and customers, GrubAssist users can now generate intuitive visual reports tailored to their specific needs. Available on GrubAssist for both desktop and mobile, this new feature is ideal for business leaders, analysts, sales teams, and anyone who needs a more effective way to understand their business and operational data at a glance.

GrubAssist Charts stands out from traditional business intelligence (BI) tools due to its flexibility and ease of use. Unlike BI solutions that require extensive setup only to deliver data in fixed formats, GrubAssist Charts adapts to the user's unique requests in real-time. There is no need to pre-configure dashboards or do time-consuming data setup. GrubAssist leverages AI to generate the exact queries, datasets, and visual representations needed for each prompt, based on the user's input, within seconds.

"GrubAssist Charts revolutionizes the way food supply chain businesses interact with their data," said Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket. "In today's fast-paced environment, companies need tools that can convert vast amounts of data into actionable insights in real-time. Our new AI-powered charts feature makes it simple for users to generate the exact visuals they need, with no prior setup or technical knowledge required. We've built GrubAssist Charts to be the most accessible, flexible, and powerful data visualization tool in the food industry. With this feature, even non-technical users can access complex insights with ease. It's all about empowering our customers with the right tools, at the right time, to make smarter, faster decisions."

Key features of GrubAssist Charts include:

Enhanced AI-Powered Charts : The latest upgrade to GrubAssist, the industry's first enterprise AI assistant, introduces advanced AI-driven chart capabilities using generative AI, natural language processing, and modern data visualization technologies.

: The latest upgrade to GrubAssist, the industry's first enterprise AI assistant, introduces advanced AI-driven chart capabilities using generative AI, natural language processing, and modern data visualization technologies. AI-Powered Visual Reports : Transform complex datasets into clear, actionable charts, offering real-time insights into inventory, pricing trends, and customer demand.

: Transform complex datasets into clear, actionable charts, offering real-time insights into inventory, pricing trends, and customer demand. User-Friendly Interface : GrubAssist Charts allows users to create charts effortlessly using natural language. Users can optionally specify any desired attributes like chart type (e.g. bar chart, line chart, pie chart, etc.), time interval (e.g. daily, weekly, monthly, etc.), or number formatting to tailor the chart display.

: GrubAssist Charts allows users to create charts effortlessly using natural language. Users can optionally specify any desired attributes like chart type (e.g. bar chart, line chart, pie chart, etc.), time interval (e.g. daily, weekly, monthly, etc.), or number formatting to tailor the chart display. Data Visualization Storage : Save charts for easy access in the future, ensuring important visualizations are always at your fingertips.

: Save charts for easy access in the future, ensuring important visualizations are always at your fingertips. Real-Time Data Updates : With a simple prompt, refresh saved charts with the latest data, keeping your reports current and relevant.

: With a simple prompt, refresh saved charts with the latest data, keeping your reports current and relevant. Downloadable Visuals and Seamless Sharing : Easily download charts and graphs as images for presentations or sharing across platforms. GrubAssist Charts is also directly integrated with GrubAssist's sharing feature, allowing users to quickly send visual insights to a supervisor or team.

: Easily download charts and graphs as images for presentations or sharing across platforms. GrubAssist Charts is also directly integrated with GrubAssist's sharing feature, allowing users to quickly send visual insights to a supervisor or team. Multi-Platform Access : Enjoy the new charting features seamlessly across both desktop and mobile devices.

: Enjoy the new charting features seamlessly across both desktop and mobile devices. Security and Reliability: Like all GrubMarket software products, GrubAssist Charts ensures your data is protected with top-tier security protocols.

Uncover hidden patterns in inventory, pricing, and demand data with AI-powered chart creation, turning data into impactful business insights. By visualizing critical metrics such as pricing fluctuations, customer demand, and inventory levels, users can identify areas for growth, optimize operations, and reduce inefficiencies.

The GrubAssist Charts feature is now available to all current GrubAssist customers. This new feature is secure, reliable, and fully compatible with all existing systems, ensuring a smooth user experience. To explore the full capabilities of GrubAssist and to see the power of real-time, AI-driven visual reporting with GrubAssist Charts, visit www.grubmarket.ai.

About GrubMarket

GrubMarket is the AI-powered technology enabler and digital transformer of the American food supply chain industry and one of the largest private food eCommerce companies globally. As the enterprise AI solutions provider for the American food supply chain, a first mover in the tech-enabled B2B food eCommerce space, and a pioneer offering cutting-edge, AI-powered software-as-a-service solutions, GrubMarket uses technology to fundamentally transform the American and global food supply chain. GrubMarket has also been named to the prestigious CNBC Disruptor 50 list for two consecutive years. GrubMarket operates in all 50 U.S. States and has a global presence in Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, India, Mexico, South Africa, and Spain, with plans to expand further across the U.S., Canada, South America, Europe, Africa, and other parts of the world.

