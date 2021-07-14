GrubMarket Acquires Pacific Farm Management to Become Major Provider of Farm Management Services

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket today announced it has completed the acquisition of Pacific Farm Management ("PFM"), a full-service farm management services company – one of the largest providers of agricultural employment (payroll) and workers compensation insurance services in California with additional footprint in Oregon and Arizona.

PFM is based out of Madera, California and was brought together by many former entrepreneurs who acknowledged a lack of sophistication in the agricultural employment industry. PFM team is composed of experienced field personnel, financial leaders, safety compliance officers, and a human resources team. With over 2,500 year-round employees and 3,500 at peak, PFM covers a spectrum of crops and provides full-service farm labor, temporary / seasonal staffing as well as outsourced payroll and personnel services to farms across California, Oregon and Arizona. In addition, PFM provides pesticide application and field development services, planting over 10,000 acres of nut crops and vines every year and even manages entire farms for its clients. The breadth and depth of its capabilities allows PFM to offer services unmatched by any competitor. After the acquisition, the business will continue to be managed by its current leadership team.

"We are excited to join the GrubMarket team and welcome the opportunities brought forth by GrubMarket's robust technology platform and network. We are constantly striving for the best client service and committed to improving farm management experiences by utilizing software, innovative business models and creative solutions to generate savings for our clients. We are thrilled to learn that GrubMarket shares this same mission. We sincerely look forward to joining the GrubMarket Team and bringing Pacific Farm Management to the next level of success." said Ahmed Alamari, CEO of Pacific Farm Management.

According to Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket: "The employment landscape in California's agricultural sector has changed dramatically over the past 5 years. Labor is not only a critical component in agricultural, but also oftentimes the costliest. The PFM team has successfully captured opportunities in this changing landscape by investing considerable time and resources to create unique programs for its client's operations and became a leader in California. Since its inception in 2014, PFM has experienced exponential growth while maintaining sustainability. This acquisition enables GrubMarket to further deepen its software domain knowledge in the areas of staffing, payroll and insurance, and broaden the capabilities supported by our software. It will also significantly strengthen GrubMarket's connection and sourcing network with farms on the West Coast. We are excited to welcome the Pacific Farm Management team to the GrubMarket family. Together, we will build a greater customer base and a stronger farmer network in the food ecosystem of California and beyond."

About GrubMarket

Founded in 2014, GrubMarket is a San Francisco-based food technology company operating in the space of food ecommerce both to business and to consumer as well as providing related software-as-a-service solutions to solve inefficiencies in the American food supply chain. Currently, GrubMarket operates in California, Washington, Texas, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, Missouri, Massachusetts, Oregon and Arizona, with plans to expand to other parts of the country.

For Media Inquiries:

GrubMarket Media Team

[email protected]

(510) 556-4786

GrubMarket

1925 Jerrold Ave.

San Francisco, CA. 94124

SOURCE GrubMarket

Related Links

http://www.grubmarket.com

