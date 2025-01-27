GrubMarket Acquires Sally Produce, a Prominent Provider of Specialty Produce to Grocery Retailers Across the West Coast

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket, the AI-powered technology enabler and digital transformer of the American food supply chain industry, as well as one of the largest private food eCommerce companies globally, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Gilroy, CA-based Sally Produce, one of the largest and most reputable Asian produce wholesalers in California. Sally Produce offers a full spectrum of fresh fruits and vegetables, with a specialization in Asian greens, pomelos, and melons, sourced directly from local farms in the Watsonville, Gilroy, Bakersfield, and Santa Cruz areas. With over 100 business customers, the company supplies major Asian grocery stores including 99 Ranch Market throughout Northern California and Washington state, as well as restaurants in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, and San Diego.

Established by produce veteran and entrepreneur, Sally Huang, in 2001, Sally Produce has grown into a thriving business with strong, long-term customer relationships, including partnerships with most of the major Asian grocery retailers in the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. The company operates a 40,000 square foot warehouse in Gilroy, CA, a strategic location that allows it to efficiently reach both suppliers and customers up and down the West Coast. After the acquisition, the business will continue to be managed by Sally and the rest of its current, experienced leadership team, ensuring a seamless transition that preserves the operational excellence and stellar customer service that it has come to be known for.

Sally Huang, owner of Sally Produce, comments: "For years, we've been committed to bringing farm-fresh, high-quality Asian produce to our customers across the West Coast. We've built strong relationships with local growers that allow us to source directly and ensure freshness and quality control. Joining GrubMarket marks an exciting next chapter for Sally Produce. Being part of the GrubMarket family will enable us to expand our reach while maintaining the exceptional quality and personalized service that our customers choose us for. We are also excited to be joining a team that shares our passion for technology and cultivating a culture of innovation."

Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket, adds: "We are delighted to welcome Sally Produce to the GrubMarket family. Under the leadership of Sally, Sally Produce has earned a stellar reputation as a top-tier provider of Asian fresh produce to grocers and restaurants across the West Coast, with a reliable, high-quality supply of specialty Asian vegetables and fruits sourced locally. This acquisition further strengthens GrubMarket's position in the West Coast market and demonstrates our commitment to expanding our portfolio of offerings for existing customers and supporting local California agriculture. We look forward to working together to drive continued growth as one team."

As part of GrubMarket's portfolio, Sally Produce will have access to GrubMarket's proprietary, AI-powered software solutions, including; WholesaleWare, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) ERP platform that provides food industry wholesalers, distributors, and shippers with seamless financial management, powerful sales support, online ordering, precise inventory management, lot traceability, grower accounting, and automated routing and logistics; GrubAssist, GrubMarket's groundbreaking suite of agentic enterprise AI assistants that empower food supply chain businesses with deep insights, intelligent analysis, and automated order processing; Orders IO, GrubMarket's custom-branded, mobile eCommerce solution; and GrubPay, the company's digital payments platform specifically designed for the needs of the food supply chain industry.

About GrubMarket



GrubMarket is the AI-powered technology enabler and digital transformer of the American food supply chain industry, as well as one of the largest private food eCommerce companies globally. As the enterprise AI solutions provider for the American food supply chain, a first mover in the tech-enabled B2B food eCommerce space, and a pioneer offering cutting-edge, AI-powered software-as-a-service solutions, GrubMarket uses technology to fundamentally transform the American and global food supply chain. GrubMarket has also been named to the prestigious CNBC Disruptor 50 list for two consecutive years. GrubMarket operates in all 50 U.S. States and has a global presence in Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, India, Mexico, South Africa, and Spain, with plans to expand further across the U.S., Canada, South America, Europe, Africa, and other parts of the world.

