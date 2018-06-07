GrubMarket Acquires So Cal Farm Network to Further Bolster its Rapidly Growing Produce Supply Chain Network

Martin Anenberg, the founder of So Cal Farm Network, started buying and selling locally grown produce in 2003, and his company currently provides a wide array of produce offerings to Whole Foods and one of the largest restaurant chains in the United States. So Cal Farm Network's mission is to develop a local produce supply chain mirroring the efficiencies and positive elements of mainstream agricultural distribution, while at the same time, providing growers with the highest financial returns for their crops. According to Martin Anenberg, Founder of So Cal Farm Network: "I am incredibly excited about this new relationship with GrubMarket, as they have an experienced team and infrastructure in place that will allow us to further scale So Cal Farm Network."

Furthermore, GrubMarket will leverage So Cal Farm Network's expertise to further enhance and reinforce its existing produce supply chain capabilities. According to Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket: "Martin is a proven leader, as evidenced by his great success with building So Cal Farm Network. We look forward to working closely together, as we welcome him into the GrubMarket Family."

