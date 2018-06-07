GrubMarket Acquires So Cal Farm Network to Further Bolster its Rapidly Growing Produce Supply Chain Network

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket has formally announced that it has agreed to acquire So Cal Farm Network, a leading purchaser and provider of farmer identified, seasonal produce. The terms of the deal were undisclosed. GrubMarket will leverage its vast produce supply chain network and wholesaler relationships to quickly expand So Cal Farm Network's offerings to even more retailers, food service providers, and CSA programs. Additionally, this acquisition will further accelerate GrubMarket's produce supply chain presence across the West Coast, as So Cal Farm Network has many valuable synergies with GrubMarket's existing portfolio of brands.
Martin Anenberg, the founder of So Cal Farm Network, started buying and selling locally grown produce in 2003, and his company currently provides a wide array of produce offerings to Whole Foods and one of the largest restaurant chains in the United States. So Cal Farm Network's mission is to develop a local produce supply chain mirroring the efficiencies and positive elements of mainstream agricultural distribution, while at the same time, providing growers with the highest financial returns for their crops. According to Martin Anenberg, Founder of So Cal Farm Network: "I am incredibly excited about this new relationship with GrubMarket, as they have an experienced team and infrastructure in place that will allow us to further scale So Cal Farm Network."
Furthermore, GrubMarket will leverage So Cal Farm Network's expertise to further enhance and reinforce its existing produce supply chain capabilities. According to Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket: "Martin is a proven leader, as evidenced by his great success with building So Cal Farm Network. We look forward to working closely together, as we welcome him into the GrubMarket Family."
About GrubMarket
GrubMarket's mission is to make fresh and healthy food accessible to everyone. We are committed to providing you with the best online grocery experience possible, by regularly offering you a spectacular array of farm-fresh foods at prices that are up to 50% OFF what you'd typically find at other grocers.
