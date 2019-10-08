GrubMarket Adds to its Premier Wholesale Portfolio with the Acquisition of Two Prominent West Coast Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket today announced it has completed the acquisitions of Golden Greek Fresh and Happy Farm Produce, two prominent wholesalers specializing in quality fresh produce and other items. Golden Greek Fresh was formally an independent, family owned wholesaler with a portfolio of over 60 restaurant clients across the Southern California region. This acquisition follows in the footsteps of GrubMarket's most recent Southern California acquisitions of So Cal Farm Network, Chasin Foods, and VIP Wholesale, all of which have proven to be highly successful. Golden Greek Fresh will now be able to utilize GrubMarket's robust produce supply chain network and proprietary cutting-edge software technologies to quickly expand its offerings to even more restaurants across the West Coast. Its headquarters will remain in Southern California, and the company will continue to be led by Nick Kontes and his wife Christina.

Nick Kontes, the CEO of Golden Greek Fresh, has led Golden Greek Fresh for over 15 years, and his focus on exceptional customer service was instilled in him at a young age. His father, Konstantinos Kontes, founded Golden Greek Fresh in 1977, and Nick carries on the family tradition of delivering an exemplary and breakthrough customer experience with all clients. According to Nick: "At Golden Greek Fresh, we consider our clients to be family first, and customers second. We've worked with many of our clients for a very long time, and our mentality of treating them like family is exactly what our business was founded on."

In addition to Golden Greek Fresh, GrubMarket has acquired Happy Farm Produce in San Francisco. Happy Farm Produce specializes in sourcing fresh vegetables and fruits from the California Central Valley, exclusively for grocery stores across the San Francisco Bay Area. From a business perspective, Happy Farm Produce caters to clients of all sizes, including several large grocery chains. According to Leon To, the CEO of Happy Farm Produce: "We specialize in sourcing a wide variety of fresh produce from numerous California Central Valley farms, and we take great pride in supporting these farmers. We were thrilled to learn that GrubMarket shares this same mission of providing support and dedication to their farmers, and we sincerely look forward to joining the GrubMarket Team."

Lastly, both Golden Greek Fresh and Happy Farm Produce will transition their technology foundations onto WholesaleWare, which is GrubMarket's comprehensive Software-as-a-Service platform providing food industry suppliers and vendors with seamless financial management, easy-to-use online ordering and sales, precise inventory management, and engaging CRM tools. This technology transition to WholesaleWare will allow both companies to maximize their corporate efficiencies, as they continue growing across the West Coast.

