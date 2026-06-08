GrubMarket Announces Sales AI Agent that Transforms Prospecting and Quote Creation for Food Distributors

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket, the AI-powered technology enabler and digital transformer of the American food supply chain industry, as well as one of the largest private food eCommerce companies globally, today announced the release of its latest specialized AI agent to join GrubMarket AI platform: the Sales AI Agent. This agent is a powerful new capability designed specifically for wholesale food distribution sales teams, empowering them to identify prospective customers, analyze menus and order guides, and generate professional customer-ready price sheets in minutes. By combining territory-based prospect discovery, AI-powered menu analysis, automated quote generation, and multi-channel proposal delivery into a single, seamless workflow, the Sales AI Agent enables distributors to scale their prospecting efforts, respond to opportunities faster, and compete more effectively in increasingly competitive markets. GrubMarket's new Sales AI Agent represents another major step in its vision of building specialized AI agents that automate and optimize every critical workflow across the food supply chain industry.

For foodservice and restaurant distributors, prospecting and quote creation are often manual, time-consuming processes. Sales representatives spend valuable time researching potential customers within their territories, gathering contact information, reviewing menus, identifying relevant products, and building customized price sheets. These time-consuming, manual activities limit the number of opportunities a sales team can pursue. The Sales AI Agent fundamentally changes this process by enabling sales teams to quickly discover prospective customers, automatically analyze menus and ingredient lists, and generate accurate, customized price sheets with minimal effort. For example, a sales representative might search for restaurants and foodservice operations within a specific geographic area, upload a menu from a prospective customer, and instantly generate a professionally formatted price sheet based on their company's catalog and pricing structure.

The Sales AI Agent delivers value through six core capabilities:

Territory-Based Prospect Discovery: Sales teams can search by zip code or explore a map to identify restaurants, foodservice operators, and retailers within target markets. Access to business profiles, including contact information, descriptions, and website links, helps distributors build targeted sales campaigns, plan prospecting trips, and uncover new revenue opportunities.

Sales teams can search by zip code or explore a map to identify restaurants, foodservice operators, and retailers within target markets. Access to business profiles, including contact information, descriptions, and website links, helps distributors build targeted sales campaigns, plan prospecting trips, and uncover new revenue opportunities. AI-Powered Menu Analysis: Users can upload photos or PDFs of restaurant menus and order guides, allowing the Sales AI Agent to intelligently identify products and recommend corresponding catalog items.

Users can upload photos or PDFs of restaurant menus and order guides, allowing the Sales AI Agent to intelligently identify products and recommend corresponding catalog items. Automated Price Sheet Generation: The Sales AI Agent automatically creates professional, customer-ready price sheets using configured price groups or custom pricing.

The Sales AI Agent automatically creates professional, customer-ready price sheets using configured price groups or custom pricing. Flexible Quote Customization: Users can review, edit, add, and remove products and pricing information to tailor proposals for each prospective customer.

Users can review, edit, add, and remove products and pricing information to tailor proposals for each prospective customer. Multi-Channel Sharing: Users can easily share generated price sheets with prospects via email, text message, WhatsApp, and other messaging platforms. Price sheets can also be downloaded or printed, making it easy to engage prospects through their preferred communication channel.

Users can easily share generated price sheets with prospects via email, text message, WhatsApp, and other messaging platforms. Price sheets can also be downloaded or printed, making it easy to engage prospects through their preferred communication channel. Seamless Integration: Like all the AI Agents and Analysts powered by GrubMarket AI, the Sales AI Agent integrates seamlessly with leading food distribution software solutions, including WholesaleWare ERP, Thyme Software, Granite State Software, PICS by WaudWare, and Orders IO. It is also available as a standalone solution with support for uploaded product catalogs and price groups.

The Sales AI Agent streamlines the entire sales process from prospect identification through proposal delivery. Sales representatives can discover new accounts, analyze menus and order guides, generate customized price sheets, and distribute professional proposals without leaving the platform. By automating traditionally manual tasks, the Sales AI Agent enables distributors to engage more prospects, shorten sales cycles, and improve sales productivity.

Getting started is simple. Users can define a target geographic area, browse prospective customers, and upload menus or order guides using photos or PDF files. The Sales AI Agent then analyzes the submitted materials, maps items to the distributor's product catalog, applies pricing, and automatically generates a polished price sheet ready for customer presentation. Users can further customize pricing and products before distributing the proposal through their preferred communication channel.

"The food supply chain industry is undergoing a once-in-a-generation transformation driven by artificial intelligence," said Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket. "With the Sales AI Agent, we are bringing powerful AI capabilities directly into the hands of food distributor sales teams, enabling them to work more efficiently, engage more prospects, and win more business. This launch represents another important step in our broader vision of building specialized AI agents that automate and optimize every major function across the food supply chain industry. As AI continues to evolve, GrubMarket remains committed to leading the industry's digital transformation and helping food supply chain businesses unlock new levels of intelligence, efficiency, and growth."

"The traditional process of researching prospects, reviewing menus, selecting products, and building customized quotes can take a sales rep hours for a single opportunity," said Genevieve Wang, Chief Software Product Officer at GrubMarket. "The Sales AI Agent compresses that process into minutes. By combining prospect discovery, AI-powered menu analysis, and automated price sheet generation into a single workflow, we're helping distributors engage more prospects, generate more quotes, and win more business while dramatically reducing time spent on administrative work."

As GrubMarket continues to expand its portfolio of specialized AI agents, the company remains at the forefront of bringing practical, high-impact artificial intelligence solutions to the food supply chain industry, helping businesses operate more efficiently, grow faster, and compete more effectively. Leveraging deep operational insights and unmatched expertise in industry dynamics, GrubMarket continues to pioneer valuable AI solutions tailored to the unique demands of this critical industry, solidifying its role as the clear leader and innovator building the future of AI-powered food supply chain management. To learn more about GrubMarket's suite of AI products, visit: https://www.grubmarket.ai/

About GrubMarket

GrubMarket is the AI-powered technology enabler and digital transformer of the American food supply chain industry, as well as one of the largest private food eCommerce companies globally. As the enterprise AI solutions provider for the American food supply chain, a first mover in the tech-enabled B2B food eCommerce space, and a pioneer offering cutting-edge, AI-powered software-as-a-service solutions, GrubMarket uses technology to fundamentally transform the American and global food supply chain. GrubMarket was named to the prestigious CNBC Disruptor 50 list for three consecutive years from 2022 to 2025. In 2026, GrubMarket was named to TIME's list of the TIME100 Companies Industry Leaders. GrubMarket operates in all 50 U.S. states and has a global presence in Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, India, Mexico, South Africa, and Spain, with plans to expand further across the U.S., Canada, South America, Europe, Africa, and other parts of the world.

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SOURCE GrubMarket