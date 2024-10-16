GrubMarket CEO Mike Xu Recognized Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at the Goldman Sachs 2024 Builders and Innovators Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket, the AI-powered technology enabler and digital transformer of the American food supply chain industry, as well as one of the largest private food eCommerce companies globally, today is proud to announce that its CEO and Founder, Mike Xu, has been recognized by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2024. Xu received this prestigious recognition at Goldman Sachs' annual Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California, which honors visionary entrepreneurs who are making a significant impact on their industries.

Under Xu's leadership, GrubMarket has pioneered solutions like GrubAssist, its groundbreaking enterprise AI assistant that empowers food supply chain businesses with deep insights, intelligent analysis, and automated order processing; WholesaleWare, its proprietary, AI-powered ERP software that provides food industry wholesalers and distributors with seamless financial management, powerful sales support, online ordering, precise inventory management, lot traceability, grower accounting, and automated routing and logistics; and Orders IO, its fully integrated, mobile eCommerce solution offering custom branding capabilities. This recognition also comes on the heels of an incredible year of growth for GrubMarket, from the acquisition of Brothers Produce, the largest foodservice company in Texas, to the acquisition of Good Eggs, a leading U.S. online grocery company. GrubMarket was also named to the prestigious CNBC Disruptor 50 list for a second consecutive year.

Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket, expressed his gratitude for the recognition: "It's an incredible honor to be named alongside these exceptional entrepreneurs at this year's Goldman Sachs Builders and Innovators Summit. This recognition is not just a reflection of my efforts, but that of the entire GrubMarket team, whose dedication and passion have driven our company's growth and innovation. As we continue to scale, we remain committed to our mission to transform the food supply chain into a more sustainable and efficient ecosystem, powered by innovative technology."

David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs, highlighted the significance of the Summit and the importance of recognizing trailblazers like Xu: " I am thrilled to recognize Mike Xu as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2024. Mike and his team have built an impressive business that continues to grow at scale. We look forward to bringing this year's cohort together to share insights on topics ranging from the evolving geopolitical landscape and accessing new pools of capital to using the power of storytelling to reach new audiences."

In its 13th year, Goldman's Builders and Innovators Summit is the can't-miss gathering for Founders and CEOs of high-growth companies. Previous honorees have gone on to lead multi-billion-dollar companies, both in the private and public markets. Since 2012, Goldman Sachs has held its annual Builders and Innovators Summit to bring together both rising entrepreneurs and more seasoned business leaders from a wide range of industries and backgrounds, providing a forum to discuss how to build enduring companies that reshape industries and drive progress through innovation. The Summit is known for gathering top-tier leaders pioneering the future of business through disruptive technologies and impactful initiatives.

About GrubMarket

GrubMarket is the AI-powered technology enabler and digital transformer of the American food supply chain industry, as well as one of the largest private food eCommerce companies globally. As the enterprise AI solutions provider for the American food supply chain, a first mover in the tech-enabled B2B food eCommerce space, and a pioneer offering cutting-edge, AI-powered software-as-a-service solutions, GrubMarket uses technology to fundamentally transform the American and global food supply chain. GrubMarket has also been named to the prestigious CNBC Disruptor 50 list for two consecutive years. GrubMarket operates in all 50 U.S. States and has a global presence in Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, India, Mexico, South Africa, and Spain, with plans to expand further across the U.S., Canada, South America, Europe, Africa, and other parts of the world.

For Media Inquiries:

GrubMarket Media Team

[email protected]

(415) 986-0523

SOURCE GrubMarket