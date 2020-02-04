GrubMarket Completes The Acquisition of Organic Harvest Network to Further Amplify Their Farm Direct Produce Offerings

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket today announced it has completed the acquisition of Organic Harvest Network, a leading and highly reputable provider of outstanding organic produce. Founded in 1988, Organic Harvest Network is responsible for the crop planning, sales, marketing, logistics, and accounting for the growers they represent, connecting retail and wholesale buyers and growers. A key feature of Organic Harvest Network is their proprietary internet software platform that is specifically designed to assist growers with crop planning, accounting, pricing, and supply chain. These types of sales planning and technological forecasting capabilities have made Organic Harvest Network an incredibly valuable partner for multiple California organic growers.

As a result of this acquisition, GrubMarket will provide Organic Harvest Network with additional technological expertise and a vast existing customer base across the West Coast. The headquarters for Organic Harvest Network will remain in Northern California, and the company will continue to be led by founder Giuseppe Salvato and business partner Peter Oszaczky.

According to Giuseppe: "GrubMarket recognizes the corporate values and history of Organic Harvest Network, and they respect our focus on maintaining the exceptional quality and integrity of all of the organic farms we work with, which are among the first organically certified farms dating back to the 1980's. We sincerely look forward to working with the GrubMarket Team to provide even more sales opportunities and technological capabilities for our farms."

Furthermore, GrubMarket will leverage Organic Harvest Network's portfolio of farm partners, to further bolster and grow its existing produce offerings. According to Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket: "Organic Harvest Network is a symbolic brand in the organic produce world. We have always been impressed with their deep connections to some of the finest organic farms in the country, along with their corporate integrity and sales transparency. They are an incredibly valued partner to farmers, and they sell some of the most exceptional, organic produce directly from farms to many of the largest national grocery chains. We love what they are doing, and we look forward to propelling their growth through additional farm partnerships and even more sales channels."

About GrubMarket

GrubMarket's mission is to make fresh and healthy food accessible to everyone. We are committed to providing individuals, retailers, and restaurants with the best online food e-commerce experience possible, by regularly offering a spectacular array of farm-fresh foods at prices that are up to 50% OFF what you'd typically find from regular grocers or wholesalers.

