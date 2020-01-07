GrubMarket Completes Two New Acquisitions to Kick-Off Their Rapid Expansion Plans in 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket today announced it has completed the acquisitions of Eating with the Seasons Inc and EJ Food Distributor Inc, two highly-reputable food companies with established customer bases across Northern California. Eating with the Seasons was founded in 2000 by Pat Herbert, a fourth generation farmer. His business originally consisted of offering weekly boxes of his farm's fresh and seasonal bounty. Two years later, Pat's daughter Becky Herbert, left her job in publishing to help market and promote the farm's produce, and through her innovative thinking and operational excellence, she created one of the nation's first customizable produce boxes for Eating with the Seasons. Since then, Becky has developed many wonderful partnerships with local, organic farmers and food purveyors, as Eating with the Seasons has continued delivering boxes of fresh, seasonal food to home customers across Northern California.

GrubMarket's acquisition of Eating with the Seasons follows in the footsteps of their most recent Midwest acquisition of Doorganics last month, as GrubMarket continues to successfully identify and invest in reputable and established food delivery services with profitable business models. As a result of this acquisition, GrubMarket will provide Eating with the Seasons with technological and e-commerce expertise to further grow Eating with the Seasons across Northern California. According to Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket: "GrubMarket has great respect for local CSA (community-supported agriculture) programs, and Eating with the Seasons is one of the most prominent CSA programs in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a rapidly growing e-commerce farm-to-table company, we are not aiming to outcompete the smaller CSA programs like some other e-commerce players have recently done. Instead, we would like to foster these local CSA programs and protect the integrity of the local food ecosystem that has been in existence for a very long time."

In addition to Eating with the Seasons, GrubMarket has acquired EJ Food Distributor in San Francisco. EJ Food Distributor specializes in sourcing and delivering a rich variety of dry goods exclusively for restaurants across Northern California. This particular acquisition will allow GrubMarket to further expand its product categories offered to restaurants, by adding a sales layer of unique specialty dry goods that will complement their other existing food category offerings. According to Johnson Quan, the CEO of EJ Food Distributor: "We've been aware of GrubMarket's rapidly growing wholesale presence for a couple of years, and we are incredibly excited to join the GrubMarket Team and become part of the incredible technological disruption currently taking place in the massive, yet fairly old-fashioned, food wholesale industry."

Lastly, both Eating with the Seasons and EJ Food Distributor will transition their technology foundations to the GrubMarket software ecosystem, which includes their sophisticated online grocery e-commerce platform and WholesaleWare, the company's new Software-as-a-Service platform providing food industry suppliers and vendors with seamless financial management, easy-to-use online ordering, sales functionality, precise inventory management, and engaging CRM tools.

About GrubMarket

GrubMarket's mission is to make fresh and healthy food accessible to everyone. We are committed to providing individuals, retailers, and restaurants with the best online food e-commerce experience possible, by regularly offering a spectacular array of farm-fresh foods at prices that are up to 50% OFF what you'd typically find from regular grocers or wholesalers.

For Media Inquiries:

GrubMarket Social Media Team

socialmedia@grubmarket.com

(510) 556-4786

GrubMarket

1925 Jerrold Ave.

San Francisco, CA. 94124

SOURCE GrubMarket