GrubMarket Continues its Rapid Expansion Across the West Coast with the Acquisition of VIP Wholesale

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket today announced it has completed the acquisition of VIP Wholesale, a leading supplier of quality produce and specialty foods, serving San Diego restaurants and grocery stores. VIP Wholesale was formally an independent, family owned food supplier with a portfolio of clients including single unit restaurants, chain restaurants, traditional markets, grocery stores, schools, and large institutional accounts across the San Diego region. This is GrubMarket's second Southern California acquisition in 2019, as the company continues bolstering and building its strategic portfolio of wholesale companies within that region. VIP Wholesale will now be able to leverage GrubMarket's robust produce supply chain network and utilize GrubMarket's innovative technologies, including the recently launched GWholesaler software suite. VIP Wholesale will remain headquartered in San Diego, and the company will continue to be managed by its current leadership team.

Huy Huynh, the CEO of VIP Wholesale, has led the company for more than 15 years. He has instilled a keen sense of customer centricity and dedicated customer service within the company, and this is displayed in VIP Wholesale's business practices. In particular, VIP Wholesale has earned a reputation for being able to source any specific food item that restaurants and grocery stores request, even items that are more unique and rare. From a customer perspective, VIP Wholesale caters to clients of all sizes, and they'll happily accept food stamps. According to Huy: "GrubMarket recognizes the corporate values of VIP Wholesale and shares the same spirit as our team. They are deeply aligned with our focus on providing maximum value to customers at all times. We look forward to leveraging this new relationship to further expand our business and grow our sales to the next level."

Furthermore, GrubMarket will leverage VIP Wholesale's expertise and geographical presence to further amplify and grow its existing supply chain capabilities across Southern California. According to Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket: "VIP Wholesale is an incredibly reputable and long-standing food supplier in the San Diego region. We sincerely look forward to welcoming them into the GrubMarket Family, as we have some exciting plans in the works."

