GrubMarket Expands to Pennsylvania and Georgia through Acquisition of Atlantic Fresh Trading

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket today announced it has completed the acquisition of Atlantic Fresh Trading ("Atlantic Fresh"), a full-service provider of fresh fruits and vegetables across the United States with offices in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, California, and Texas. Atlantic Fresh is a highly established and longstanding produce provider to a wide range of business customers including restaurants, grocery stores, supermarkets, and others. It has long-standing and diverse grower relationships with many local and international growers.

Founded in 2002 by Jeffery and Jamy Rosenstein, Atlantic Fresh provides a variety of high-quality fresh produce to satisfy high demand for direct sales throughout the United States. With over 800 items available at any given time, Atlantic Fresh provides domestic and exotic fresh fruits and vegetables from around the globe. In 2005, to keep up with the high demand for Mexican fruits and vegetables, Atlantic Fresh opened a second location in Nogales, Arizona where it specializes tomato sales. In 2010, Atlantic Fresh Donna, Texas and Atlantic Fresh Visalia, CA consummated the company's third and fourth operations, concentrating on both retail and foodservice sales. The Rosenstein family has been involved in the fresh produce industry for more than 100 years. Originating in the Produce Wholesale Terminal of Scranton, PA, the first Wholesale operation was run by William Rosenstein and his two sons Eugene and Sidney Rosenstein. The business thrived in the same location for 50 years when it decided to expand outward. Over the past 40 years the family business has added two more generations of produce experience and has expanded its footprint across the country. After the acquisition, the business will continue to be managed by its current leadership team.

"We are excited to join the GrubMarket team and welcome the opportunities brought forth by GrubMarket's robust technology platform and network. We have longstanding relationships with premier growers globally, many of which are exclusive. Our mission is to offer dedicated services and the finest quality produce to our clients. We are thrilled to learn that GrubMarket shares this same mission. We sincerely look forward to joining the GrubMarket team and bringing Atlantic Fresh to the next level of success." said Jeffery Rosenstein, CEO of Atlantic Fresh.

According to Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket: "Atlantic Fresh is a fast-growing provider of fresh produce in the US. The Rosenstein family has been in the industry for over a century. The talented team at Atlantic Fresh works with domestic and overseas growers and is a true value-added partner for their customers and producers nationwide. This acquisition enables GrubMarket to further strengthen our footprint on the East Coast and deepen the integration between local and import capabilities supported by our software. We are excited to welcome the Atlantic Fresh team to the GrubMarket family. Together, we will build a greater customer base and a stronger producer network in the food ecosystem worldwide."

Lastly, Atlantic Fresh will now be able to utilize GrubMarket's innovative proprietary WholesaleWare software suite, the company's Software-as-a-Service platform providing food industry suppliers and vendors with seamless financial management, easy-to-use online ordering and sales, precise inventory management, and engaging CRM tools.

Founded in 2014, GrubMarket is a San Francisco-based food technology startup operating in the space of food ecommerce both B2B & B2C as well as providing related software-as-a-service solutions to solve inefficiencies in the American food supply chain. Currently, GrubMarket operates in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, Missouri, Massachusetts, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington, with plans to expand to other parts of the country.

