GrubMarket Expands to Texas with the Acquisition of Fresh Tex Produce

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket today announced it has completed the acquisition of Fresh Tex Produce, a highly-reputable and well-scaled provider of a wide array of fresh fruits and vegetables, with established customer base in Texas, New England, Midwest, and other major metropolitan areas around the U.S., including some of the biggest and most renowned grocery store chains across the country.

Fresh Tex Produce was founded in 1999 by Kenny Alford and Jesus Falcon, and is based in Alamo, Texas. It directly partners with growers in the region to supply high-grade wholesome produce from seeds to table. Additionally, Fresh Tex Produce utilizes cutting-edge ProduceFresh system to maintain the nutritional integrity and aesthetic qualities of the produce while reducing its carbon footprint.

This is GrubMarket's first acquisition in Texas, and the company plans to continue bolstering its strategic presence in the region. Fresh Tex Produce will remain based in Alamo, and will continue to be managed by its current leadership team.

"We are excited to join the GrubMarket family and embrace the new growth opportunities that GrubMarket's technology and network will bring. Delivering fresh food is more than just a job, it's our lifestyle. Conscientiously partnering with growers who manifest integrity in their harvest – commits us to furnishing the finest grade of fruits and vegetables. We were thrilled to learn that GrubMarket shares this same value of partnering with farmers on their platform, and supporting the integrity and sustainability of healthy fresh food developed from seeds to table," said Kenny Alford, CEO of Fresh Tex Produce.

"Fresh Tex Produce is a remarkably reputable and long-standing wholesome produce provider in the Texas region. They work directly with an incredible variety of farmers in the region, and really take pride with supplying healthy fresh produce with the highest standard of quality and sustainability. We are delighted to welcome them to the GrubMarket family. Together we will build a greater customer base and a stronger supplier network in the food ecosystems of Texas and nationwide," said Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket. The acquisition of Fresh Tex Produce will deepen GrubMarket's expertise and extend its geographic reach to Texas, one of the fastest growing areas in the United States.

Lastly, Fresh Tex Produce will now be able to utilize GrubMarket's innovative proprietary WholesaleWare software suite, the company's Software-as-a-Service platform providing food industry suppliers and vendors with seamless financial management, easy-to-use online ordering and sales, precise inventory management, and engaging CRM tools.

About GrubMarket

GrubMarket's mission is to make fresh and healthy food accessible to everyone. We are committed to providing individuals, retailers, and restaurants with the best online food e-commerce experience possible, by regularly offering a spectacular array of farm-fresh foods at prices that are up to 50% OFF what you'd typically find from regular grocers or wholesalers.

