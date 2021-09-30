GrubMarket Hires Industry Veteran Bryan Barsness as Head of Software Sales

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket, Inc. announced today that Bryan Barsness, former co-founder and Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ProduceIQ, will join its software team as Head of Software Sales. Bryan will report to GrubMarket's Chief Software Officer, Genevieve Wang, and will be responsible for leading sales of WholesaleWare, the industry's newest and most innovative ERP software and inventory management system for produce and meat wholesalers and brokers, through its next phase of growth.

"WholesaleWare continues to experience an incredibly strong reception from the market, and we are tripling down on our go-to-market efforts in response to that demand. Bryan brings a wealth of experience from working in both produce and in software-as-a-service. His role will be instrumental as we leverage our traction to date and scale our market share at exponential rates," said Genevieve Wang, Chief Software Officer of GrubMarket.

A graduate of Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, Bryan has dedicated his 17-year career to driving the digital transformation of the produce industry through leading technologies. Most recently, Bryan oversaw sales and marketing at ProduceIQ (marketplace); previously he led teams at Linkfresh (business software) and ProducePay (financial technology). He began his career at Famous Software, where one of his first responsibilities back then was making copies of the software on three and a half inch floppy disks.

"I couldn't be more excited to be a part of this talented team, working on modern software that is radically transforming our industry. GrubMarket has assembled an incredible team dedicated to helping the fresh food market gain better efficiencies through technology. Its investments benefit not only produce businesses, but also the people who work throughout the supply chain. I am thankful and excited to contribute to realizing GrubMarket's inspiring mission, creating both business value and a positive impact on society at a number of levels." said Bryan Barsness, Head of Software Sales at GrubMarket.

About GrubMarket

Founded in 2014, GrubMarket is a San Francisco-based food technology company operating in the space of food ecommerce for both business customers and end consumers, as well as providing related software-as-a-service solutions to digitally transform the American food supply chain. Currently, GrubMarket operates in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, Missouri, Massachusetts, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington and British Columbia (Canada), with plans to expand to other parts of the U.S. and Canada.

