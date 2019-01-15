GrubMarket Launches a Revolutionary Enterprise Software Suite Built for Food Industry Suppliers and Vendors

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket, a prominent leader in the food & technology industry, today announced the launch of GWholesaler, its revolutionary enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform built for food industry suppliers and vendors. Over the past couple decades, technology has added immense value to supply chains across a multitude of industries, but technological advancements and dedicated software solutions have been slow to permeate the food industry. San Francisco-based GrubMarket identified this market gap after launching its direct wholesale business back in 2015, and the company originally built GWholesaler for its own wholesale subsidiaries and their customers and suppliers to use. After overwhelmingly positive feedback from GrubMarket's Wholesale Division and its customers and suppliers, GWholesaler will now be made available to all food industry wholesalers, farmers, distributors, suppliers, and vendors across the United States.

The GWholesaler platform combines a user-friendly interface with deep technical capabilities, and provides food suppliers and vendors of all sizes with three key innovative software solutions:

Financial Management: Seamlessly integrate your daily business activity with your accounting systems.

Seamlessly integrate your daily business activity with your accounting systems. Inventory and Price Management: Effectively manage your product inventory and pricing with precision accuracy and real-time updates.

Effectively manage your product inventory and pricing with precision accuracy and real-time updates. Customer Relationship Management (CRM): Build long-lasting relationships with your customers via engagement tools and a brilliantly efficient purchasing platform.

Mike Xu, the CEO of GrubMarket, built the company with technology deeply rooted in its DNA. Over the past four years, GrubMarket has established a renowned track record in software development for the food industry, and it currently utilizes a variety of custom-built proprietary software solutions for its own supply chain logistics, online B2C businesses, and its multiple wholesale subsidiaries. According to Mike: "We have always been keenly focused on developing and leveraging technology to improve multiple facets of the food industry. We had recently identified a big opportunity to create a paradigm-shifting software suite for food industry suppliers and vendors, and we are thrilled to launch our GWholesaler platform for them."

Food industry wholesalers, farmers, distributors, and other suppliers of all sizes are welcome to enjoy a complimentary trial of the GWholesaler software suite at: www.grubmarket.com/gwholesaler

About GrubMarket

GrubMarket's mission is to make fresh and healthy food accessible to everyone. We are committed to providing you with the best online grocery and food wholesale experience possible, by regularly offering you a spectacular array of farm-fresh foods at prices that can be more than 50% OFF what you'd typically find at other grocers or wholesalers.

For Media Inquiries:

GrubMarket Social Media Team

socialmedia@grubmarket.com

(510) 556-4786



GrubMarket

1925 Jerrold Ave.

San Francisco, CA. 94124

SOURCE GrubMarket

Related Links

http://www.grubmarket.com

