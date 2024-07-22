GrubMarket Releases GrubAssist Mobile Apps for iOS and Android to Strengthen its Position as the Enterprise AI Solutions Provider for America's Food Supply Chain Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket, the enterprise AI solutions provider for the American food supply chain, today announced the release of its native iOS and Android mobile apps for GrubAssist, its groundbreaking enterprise AI assistant that empowers food supply chain businesses with deep insights, intelligent analysis, and automated order processing. This launch marks a pivotal milestone in GrubMarket's ongoing efforts to revolutionize the food supply chain industry through transformative, intuitive, and easy-to-use technologies.

Since the release of GrubAssist, business owners, managers, and employees have frequently been using the AI-powered virtual assistant on the go. Now, with the new native mobile apps, GrubAssist will offer truly unparalleled access to real-time operational information and business KPIs anytime, anywhere. Key features for both the iOS and Android apps include:

Real-Time ERP Access : GrubAssist's mobile app connects directly to your ERP, accounting, or bookkeeping system, providing real-time access to essential business information. Whether in the office, on the road, or working remotely, you can stay updated and make data-driven decisions anytime, anywhere, with information delivered via the GrubAssist mobile apps.

: GrubAssist's mobile app connects directly to your ERP, accounting, or bookkeeping system, providing real-time access to essential business information. Whether in the office, on the road, or working remotely, you can stay updated and make data-driven decisions anytime, anywhere, with information delivered via the GrubAssist mobile apps. Voice Mode : The new, innovative voice mode available on mobile allows you to interact with GrubAssist completely hands-free. Retrieve KPIs and delve into your data using natural voice commands and GrubAssist's speech-to-text technology. Text-to-speech technology then reads the response back to the user, making multitasking effortless. All voice conversations are saved in the app, so that you can easily reference and/or share the information later.

: The new, innovative voice mode available on mobile allows you to interact with GrubAssist completely hands-free. Retrieve KPIs and delve into your data using natural voice commands and GrubAssist's speech-to-text technology. Text-to-speech technology then reads the response back to the user, making multitasking effortless. All voice conversations are saved in the app, so that you can easily reference and/or share the information later. Efficient Order Creation : Creating orders has never been easier. With the GrubAssist mobile app, you can quickly and accurately create orders from your mobile device by providing a simple command in natural language. AI matching technology is leveraged to drive accurate selection of the customer and product SKUs for the order. All orders sync seamlessly back to your ERP system.

: Creating orders has never been easier. With the GrubAssist mobile app, you can quickly and accurately create orders from your mobile device by providing a simple command in natural language. AI matching technology is leveraged to drive accurate selection of the customer and product SKUs for the order. All orders sync seamlessly back to your ERP system. Siri and Google Assistant Integrations : The GrubAssist mobile app integrates with Siri and Google Assistant, enabling you to open the GrubAssist app and initiate new chats using a simple voice command. This seamless integration streamlines your workflow and enables a superior user experience in a mobile environment. A Siri Shortcuts integration on iOS even allows users to set up commonly used prompts using short phrases of the user's choice.

: The GrubAssist mobile app integrates with Siri and Google Assistant, enabling you to open the GrubAssist app and initiate new chats using a simple voice command. This seamless integration streamlines your workflow and enables a superior user experience in a mobile environment. A Siri Shortcuts integration on iOS even allows users to set up commonly used prompts using short phrases of the user's choice. Role-Based Access and Permissions: The GrubAssist mobile app offers robust role-based access and permissions management, ensuring that employees across your organization have the appropriate level of access to information and functionality. This approach both enhances security and allows for customized user experiences.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of GrubAssist native mobile apps for iOS and Android, which will transform how food industry supply chain business owners, managers, and employees access vital business information," said Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket. "Whether it's checking total sales for the month by product category, finding the last price at which you sold a certain SKU to a specific customer, or viewing current inventory levels of your products, GrubAssist's mobile apps will empower users to make faster, more informed decisions, 100% hands-free with our new, innovative voice mode. The GrubAssist mobile apps also offer sales reps at fresh food shippers and wholesalers unparalleled convenience with the ability to create sales orders on the go, without having to log in to their ERP. As the first player in the food supply chain industry to offer an enterprise AI assistant, the GrubAssist mobile app empowers users to have unmatched access to their data, at their fingertips, no matter where they are."

GrubAssist's new native mobile apps are now available for download on both Apple's App Store (iOS) and the Google Play Store (Android). To learn more information about GrubAssist, please visit https://www.grubmarket.ai/.

About GrubMarket

GrubMarket is the AI-powered technology enabler and digital transformer of the American food supply chain industry, as well as one of the largest private food tech companies globally. As the enterprise AI solutions provider for the American food supply chain, a first mover in the tech-enabled B2B food eCommerce space, and a pioneer offering cutting-edge, AI-powered software-as-a-service solutions, GrubMarket uses technology to fundamentally transform the American and global food supply chain. GrubMarket has also been named to the prestigious CNBC Disruptor 50 list for two consecutive years. GrubMarket operates in all 50 U.S. States and has a global presence in Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, India, Mexico, South Africa, and Spain, with plans to expand further across the U.S., Canada, South America, Europe, Africa, and other parts of the world.

