GrubMarket Releases the Most Comprehensive and Modern Software Suite to Digitize Food Supply Chain Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket, a prominent technology and business leader in the food & technology industry, today announced the general availability of WholesaleWare 2.0, the most comprehensive and modern Software-as-a-Service platform built for food industry suppliers and vendors.

Over the past few decades, technology has added immense value to supply chains across a multitude of industries, but technological advancements and dedicated software solutions have been slow to permeate the food industry. San Francisco-based GrubMarket identified this market gap after launching its direct wholesale business back in 2015, and the company originally built WholesaleWare 1.0 for managing its own B2B customers and suppliers. After powering up hundreds of millions of dollars of GrubMarket's B2B sales, and receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback from GrubMarket's B2B division, its customers and suppliers, WholesaleWare 2.0 is now being made available to all food industry wholesalers, farmers, distributors, suppliers, and vendors across the United States.

WholesaleWare 2.0 combines a user-friendly interface with comprehensive technical functionalities, leading directly to increased productivity and accuracy, waste reduction, profit margin improvement and customer satisfaction. WholesaleWare 2.0 provides end-to-end financial tracking and order management for the food industry. It also includes advanced logistics management and work order processing services, making the software suitable for small to medium businesses, as well as larger international distributors. In summary, WholesaleWare 2.0 offers the following key software solutions:

Inventory and Pricing Management – Effectively manage your product inventory and pricing with precision and real-time updates.

Ecommerce – Sell and order online in an intuitive and user-friendly way.

Financial Integration – Seamlessly integrate your daily business activity with your accounting systems.

Customized Reporting – Monitor real-time activity and profitability just clicks away.

Customer Relationship Management – Build long-lasting relationships with your customers via engagement tools and a brilliantly efficient purchasing platform.

Manufacturing and Work Orders for Complex Deliverables and Repacking – Not only buy and sell product but also process intricate packing/cutting orders.

Logistics Management – Automatically plan and optimize daily delivery routes, and manage real-time communication and positioning of delivery fleet.

Food Safety & Traceability – Provide complete traceability, compliance and QA validation.

Human Resource Management – Effectively manage employees' performance and productivity, headcount, payroll, benefits, and maintain those HR records in a digital way.

Mike Xu, the CEO of GrubMarket, has built the company with technology deeply rooted in its DNA. Over the past five years, GrubMarket has established a renowned track record in software development for the food industry. According to Mike: "GrubMarket carries the mission of digitizing the food supply chain industry, which has been lacking technology innovation and disruption for centuries. Our software not only finds its roots from our technology leadership and expertise in cutting-edge software development, it also stems from GrubMarket's proven track and deep insights in food supply chain industry, as one of the major food providers in California and nationwide. With the successful traction our software has garnered from food industry suppliers and vendors, we are thrilled to launch our WholesaleWare 2.0."

Food industry wholesalers, farmers, distributors, and other suppliers of all sizes are invited to enjoy a complimentary trial of the WholesaleWare 2.0 software suite at: www.wholesaleware.com

About GrubMarket

GrubMarket's mission is to make fresh and healthy food accessible to everyone. We are committed to providing individuals, retailers, and restaurants with the best online food e-commerce experience possible, by regularly offering a spectacular array of farm-fresh foods at prices that are up to 50% OFF what you'd typically find from regular grocers or wholesalers.

For Media Inquiries:

GrubMarket Social Media Team

[email protected]

(510) 556-4786

GrubMarket

1925 Jerrold Ave.

San Francisco, CA. 94124

SOURCE GrubMarket

Related Links

http://www.grubmarket.com

