Integrity and Northern Ohio Health and Wellness Benefits Partner to Offer Holistic Solutions to American Families

Established in 2015, Northern Ohio Health and Wellness Benefits serves families nationwide through its fast-growing agent base. The agency specializes in Medicare in addition to providing life insurance and annuity products. Under Gregg's leadership, Northern Ohio Health and Wellness Benefits has experienced rapid expansion in multiple areas, including financial advisement services. They continue to be deeply invested in the success and wellbeing of their agents, building ongoing connections through coaching and training that ensure each agent becomes a valuable Medicare and retirement planning resource in the community they serve.

"Gregg has committed the time and dedication to build an incredible business. He now joins with many other successful, service-oriented companies that have partnered with Integrity to drive their next era of success," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Integrity is truly passionate about innovating insurance and financial services, which means holistically protecting all aspects of Americans' life, health and wealth. Our diversified offerings help agents provide their clients with the plans they truly need — and the protection that will make a difference for generations. Just like Gregg and his team, we pride ourselves on going above and beyond to support agents. Integrity's innovative technology offerings and world-class support make agents' jobs easier and help them be more successful at what they do. Integrity was built to support companies like Northern Ohio Health and Wellness Benefits, and we're thrilled to help them serve even more Americans to get the better health outcomes they deserve!"

"With 25 years of experience in the industry, I've realized the critical importance of offering clients a full spectrum of life, health and wealth protection," explained Gregory Seals, President of Northern Ohio Health and Wellness Benefits. "Integrity is leading the way with phenomenal resources like MedicareCENTER and LeadCENTER to help agents scale their offerings and serve clients much more efficiently and effectively. Integrity's Suite of Solutions also provides unmatched visibility into business activity, empowering us to further bolster our team and help them expand the services they provide. Integrity has experienced unbelievable growth in a short amount of time while staying true to its mission of providing opportunities for everyone. This is a story I want to be part of — I'm thrilled to become an Integrity partner."

Northern Ohio Health and Wellness Benefits has already forged strong relationships with many other Integrity partners, many of which hail from some of the nation's leading insurance and finance companies. Utilizing their collaborative strengths, this group of trailblazers is united in its goal of making the insurance and financial services experience simpler, more effective, and ultimately more human for every stakeholder. Their collective efforts are expanding families' life, health and wealth protection and helping all Americans plan for the good days ahead.

Integrity's omnichannel platform offers best-in-class support and guidance across a full range of life, health and wealth protection products. The Integrity Suite of Solutions includes LeadCENTER, offering on-demand, actionable leads spanning every demographic. It also features MedicareCENTER and LifeCENTER, which offer instantaneous online quoting and enrollment alongside innovative customer relationship management technology for health and life products. Agents and advisors can further expand their opportunities by leveraging Integrity's world-class advertising and marketing capabilities, strategic leadership guidance and insightful data and analytics.

About Integrity

Integrity, LLC, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About Northern Ohio Health and Wellness Benefits

Northern Ohio Health and Wellness Benefits focuses on providing exceptional client service and innovative insurance and financial services solutions. Established in 2015, the Toledo, Ohio-based agency offers a wide range of insurance and financial products to clients nationwide, with a specialized emphasis on Medicare and comprehensive planning solutions. Northern Ohio Health and Wellness Benefits is renowned for its tailored approach to client needs. It features a significant portfolio of carriers while fostering a culture of integrity and excellence, and prioritizing client education and empowerment. The agency's commitment to personalized service has enabled it to serve thousands of clients, helping them navigate complex insurance decisions with ease and confidence. For more information, visit northernohiohealthandwellnessbenefits.com.

