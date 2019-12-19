Grundfos Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Providing Sustainable Water Supply in Emerging Economies with its Solar-powered Water Pumps

"Grundfos ensures affordable products and services by minimizing the total lifecycle and deployment costs and offering its unified solutions under the Lifelink Water Solutions line, developed specifically for emerging markets," said Anamika Risal, Research Analyst. "For instance, AQtap, a Lifelink product, combines smart payment cards called WaterCards, a water ATM (dispenser) unit, and a water management system to supply water securely. The cloud-based water management system receives and publishes all transactional and operational data from each water dispenser so local committee members can manage the revenue for community welfare."

In rural areas, especially in off-grid areas, the AQtap system draws groundwater through the SQFlex submersible and CRFlex surface water pumps, which are fitted with permanent magnet motors for high-energy efficiency operations. Each motor contains built-in electronics that use renewable energy, thereby replacing conventional fossil fuels, and in turn, reducing CO 2 emissions. These pumps are used for larger irrigation and livestock applications in countries like Nepal and India, where electricity and diesel supply is limited.

In emerging markets, Grundfos works with local partners such as NGOs, INGOs, and other governmental bodies to install suitable solar-powered water pumps. After the initial installation process, it recruits and trains technicians in the operation and maintenance of the pumps, thereby creating local expertise. Significantly, the Lifelink Water Solutions product line is designed to last 15 years with minimal maintenance and running costs.

"In 2019, Grundfos rolled out a performance-based contract model in Cambodia's rural areas, wherein it worked with local water utilities to educate people on optimal water usage. Following the success of this model, it is planning to replicate it in many other emerging markets," noted Risal. "Overall, by means of advanced algorithms and water network optimization techniques, Grundfos is helping utilities save operational costs, conserve water, and increase revenues for local water committees."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Emerging Market Innovation award to companies that have demonstrated exemplary performance in delivering innovative customized solutions to solve emerging market challenges and drive economic development.

