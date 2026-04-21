GRUPO COMERCIAL CHEDRAUI, S.A.B. DE C.V. FIRST QUARTER 2026 RESULTS

MEXICO CITY, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. reports its 2026 first-quarter results. All figures are shown in nominal terms and are presented in accordance with Financial Reporting Standards (IAS 34) for Interim Financial Reporting.

1Q'26 Highlights:

Same Store Sales (SSS) growth of 2.1% in Mexico.

Chedraui's Mexico SSS exceeded ANTAD's self-service SSS for the twenty-third consecutive quarter, this time by 73 basis points (bps).

Consolidated EBITDA margin increases 22 bps to 8.6%. Chedraui Mexico's EBITDA margin of 9.5% in line with that of the 1Q'25 Chedraui USA EBITDA margin increased 21 bps to 7.7%.

Consolidated Net Income in the quarter totaled $1,583 million pesos, with a Net margin improvement of 16 bps.

Net cash to EBITDA ratio of -0.10x at the end of 1Q'26 vs. Net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.03x in 1Q'25.

Consolidated sales floor in the last twelve months expanded 3.1%, while the sales floor in Chedraui Mexico grew 4.6%.

Appreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar with an impact on results of 14.3%.

Antonio Chedraui, Grupo Comercial Chedraui's CEO, remarked:

Our strategy, centered on three pillars: the lowest price, the best assortment by store, and a unique shopping experience, is essential to our performance, especially in an economic environment that has proven to be softer than initially anticipated. I would like to thank our employees for their commitment, effort, and dedication to executing our strategy, as they are essential in helping us achieve solid results this quarter, despite the tough economic environment.

In Mexico, our Same Store Sales grew 2.1% above ANTAD's 1.4% for the twenty-third consecutive quarter. Likewise, our operational excellence and expense control strategy in Mexico are reflected in the EBITDA margin, which remains at levels of 9.5%, similar to that of 1Q'25.

At Chedraui USA, Same Store Sales continue to be under pressure, primarily impacted by a decrease in transactions, explained by stricter immigration enforcement in the areas we operate, and also by a high comparative base in sales of these formats in 1Q'25.

Chedraui USA's EBITDA margin improved by 21 bps to 7.7%, benefiting from cost efficiencies from the RCDC (Rancho Cucamonga Distribution Center), which has offset the loss of operating leverage experienced mainly in the El Super and Fiesta Mart operations.

It is relevant to mention that, regardless of the market conditions and exchange effects mentioned above, we were able to improve net income vs. the previous year, both in absolute pesos and as a percentage of sales.

We reiterate our commitment to invest in Mexico for 2026, by opening a total of 18 Supercitos and a Chedraui store in the first quarter of 2026.

Our financial position remains solid, at the end of the first quarter of the year the Net Debt (cash) to EBITDA ratio stood at -0.10x compared to 0.03x in the previous year.

To access the full document, please click here.

Conference Call Information

Date

Wednesday, April 22nd, 2026

11:00 am (EST)

9:00 am (Mexico City CT)

Conference Call

Operator-assisted US toll-free dial-in number: +1 877 407 3982

Operator-assisted Mexico toll-free dial-in number: 01 800 522 0034

Operator-assisted international toll free: +1 201 493 6780

https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13731734&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

Webcast

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1759657&tp_key=778b85d6a3

Ticker symbol (BMV):

CHDRAUI B

SOURCE Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.