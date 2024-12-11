GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE WILL DRIVE THE GROWTH OF ONE MILLION TREES BY 2030: CARLOS HANK-GONZÁLEZ

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNorte) announces its commitment to drive the growth of one million trees in Mexico between 2025 and 2030, contributing to the Trillion Trees (1t.org) movement, initiated by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

By joining the Trillion Trees movement (1t.org), Grupo Financiero Banorte becomes the first Mexican institution to make this commitment, reaffirming its responsibility for the health of our planet and future generations.

In this regard, Carlos Hank-González, Chairman of Grupo Financiero Banorte, stated: "Our commitment to sustainability is a pledge to reforest Mexico. This alliance is an investment in planting life in Mexico and its communities, contributing to the well-being and prosperity of the country for this and future generations."

"We are delighted to welcome Grupo Financiero Banorte in conserving and restoring forests. This commitment will be the first of its kind from the private sector in Mexico, which will be a critical contribution to the collective work of the trillion trees platform over this decade. The private sector in Mexico has a catalytic role to play in climate action and ecosystem restoration." said Nicole Schwab, Co-Head of the Nature Positive Pillar at the World Economic Forum.

To uphold its commitment, Grupo Financiero Banorte will promote, through the partners involved, a series of enabling activities that include developing nurseries and seedlings, education and training, community mobilization, youth engagement, and the use of technology and data management tools to monitor the progress of these actions.

In this initiative, Grupo Financiero Banorte will collaborate with Reforestamos México, as well as other organizations in the country, to coordinate efforts for tree growth and to engage with local stakeholders, including indigenous peoples and local communities.

According to the WEF, more than half of the global Gross Domestic Product—approximately $44 trillion—largely depends on nature, making the ongoing loss of natural capital and ecosystems a pressing environmental, social, and economic threat.

Furthermore, forests are essential in the fight against climate change as they regulate global temperatures, support freshwater systems, recharge groundwater, anchor fertile soils, and provide habitats for countless species.

This commitment is part of Grupo Financiero Banorte broader sustainability strategy, which includes being the first adopter in Mexico of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) framework to identify impacts, dependencies, risks, and opportunities related to nature.

For additional information on the commitment, visit the following link: https://www.1t.org/pledges/one-million-trees-by-2030-renewing-the-earth-changing-the-future/

About Grupo Financiero Banorte:

GFNorte is the largest financial institution in Mexico. It provides financial services to individuals and businesses through its banking, brokerage, fund management, insurance, pensions, leasing, factoring, warehousing, portfolio management, and remittance services via Uniteller.

GFNorte also includes Afore XXI Banorte, the largest retirement fund administrator in the country by assets under management. GFNorte is a publicly traded company on the main index of the Mexican Stock Exchange and has more than 30,000 employees, 1,100 branches, 9,900 ATMs, 167,000 Point of Sale terminals, and 19,500 correspondents.

LinkedIn: Grupo Financiero Banorte

Twitter: @GFBanorte_mx

Facebook: Grupo Financiero Banorte

For more information, media contacts should reach out to the External Communications team:

[email protected]

Contact number: (55) 8471-7481

SOURCE Banorte