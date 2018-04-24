Grupo Rotoplas Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

Record sales and EBITDA for a single quarter.

5th consecutive quarter with double digit year-over-year sales growth.

28% Adjusted EBITDA growth [1] .

. Depreciation of the Argentinean Peso decreased company sales growth by a third.

Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. (AGUA.MX) ("Rotoplas", "the Company" or "the Group"), the leading provider of individual and integrated water solutions in the Americas, reported its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2018. The information within has been prepared based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

"Our first quarter results show the strength of our business strategy and constitute further evidence that we are on the right track and at the right pace. Additionally, we registered record sales and EBITDA despite of generalized political uncertainty in many of our markets, which has driven down consumer confidence. Our margins improved as a result of a better price-mix and enhanced expense-control strategies. Furthermore, our most recent acquisition, the e-commerce platform in the United States, is already contributing to our overall results. And, it should be noted that, government sales stood at 4.4%, well below the 10% target in our new strategy.

Due to the increasing importance of our Argentinean operations, which have grown significantly we have adopted a new geographical breakdown in our financial reporting, which allows us to provide greater visibility to the markets. It is worth mentioning that Argentina's currency depreciation has affected the group's sales and EBITDA growth in 5 percentage points in comparison with last year's quarter.

We remain therefore committed to continue pursuing our Water-as-a-Service and Water-Products business solutions strategies, focusing on innovation and a customer-centric approach" remarked Carlos Rojas Mota Velasco, Chairman and CEO of Grupo Rotoplas.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include certain forward-looking statements relating to Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V., it relies on considerations of the Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. management which are based on current and known information; however, the forward-looking statements could vary due to facts, circumstances and events beyond the control of Grupo Rotoplas, S.A.B. de C.V.

About the Company

Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. is America's leading provider of individual and integrated water solutions for storing, carrying, and treating water. With 40 years' experience in the industry and 21 plants throughout the Americas, Rotoplas has a presence in 14 countries and a portfolio that includes 27 product lines. Grupo Rotoplas has been listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker "AGUA" since December 2014.

[1] Adjusted EBITDA equals EBITDA plus extraordinary acquisition expenses of $11 MXN million.

