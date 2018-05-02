Grupo Rotoplas' Shareholders Meeting approves establishment of Sustainability Committee and other changes to its Corporate Governance Structure

The Shareholders' Meeting conferred to the Corporate Practices Committee the responsibility to formally establish the Company's Sustainability Committee, reinforcing Rotoplas' efforts towards and commitment with sustainability.

The shareholders also reviewed and accepted the resignation of Board members Messrs. Alejandro Rojas Domene and Elmer Franco Macías, ratifying their actions during their tenure.. Mr. John G. Sylvia was proposed and approved by a majority vote to replace Mr. Rojas as Secretary of the Corporate Practices Committee..

It was formally noted that after the aforementioned changes, the Issuer remains in compliance with both the minimum percentage of independent board members and the minimum number of members of the Corporate Practices Committee, as determined by Mexican law and the Company's bylaws,

About the Company

Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. is America's leading provider of individual and integrated water solutions for storing, carrying, and treating water. With 40 years' experience in the industry and 21 plants throughout the Americas, Rotoplas has a presence in 14 countries and a portfolio that includes 27 product lines. Grupo Rotoplas has been listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker "AGUA" since December 2014.

