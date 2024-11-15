GRUPO SIMEC S.A.B. DE C.V. ANNOUNCE FILING 20-F

News provided by

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V.

Nov 15, 2024, 20:52 ET

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (the "Company") today filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.  The Form 20-F is also available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://gsimec.com.mx/sec-filings.php. Shareholders may request a hard copy of the Form 20-F, including the Company's complete audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, free of charge, by contacting the Company's Finance coordinator, Mario Moreno Cortez, by email at [email protected].

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec is a diversified manufacturer, processor and distributor of SBQ steel and structural steel products with production and commercial operations in the United States, Mexico and Brazil.  Grupo Simec is also an important producer of structural and light structural steel products in Mexico in terms of sales volume.  Grupo Simec's SBQ products are used across a broad range of highly engineered end-user applications, including axles, hubs and crankshafts for automobiles and light trucks, machine tools and off-highway equipment. Its structural steel products are mainly used in the non-residential construction market and other construction applications.

Contact: Mario Moreno Cortez
Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V.
Calzada Lázaro Cárdenas 601
44440 Guadalajara, Jalisco, México
+52 55 1165 1025

SOURCE Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

GRUPO SIMEC (NYSE: SIM) ANNOUNCES A SPILL OF LIQUID STEEL, OCTOBER 30, 2024

Informs the investing public that, early today, October 30, 2024, at plant one of the steel complex located in the city of Apizaco, Tlaxcala, a spill ...

GRUPO SIMEC ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2024

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: SIM) ("Simec") announced today its results of operations for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Automotive

Automotive

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics