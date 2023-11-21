Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: SIM) SIGNIFICANT EVENT (UNUSUAL MOVEMENTS)

News provided by

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V.

21 Nov, 2023, 16:34 ET

Unusual movements in the negotiation of the shares comprising the share capital of "SIMEC" series "B"

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regarding the unusual movements presented today in the operation identified as associated with ticker symbol "SIMEC" values, the issuer company reports that such operations or herein cause of, are not of the knowledge of Grupo Simec and that they correspond to conditions of the market.

It is not of the knowledge of Grupo Simec that such movements have involved members of its board of directors, executive officers or repurchase fund.

Contact:
Mario Moreno Cortez
+52-33-3770-6734
[email protected]

SOURCE Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V.

Also from this source

GRUPO SIMEC ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2023

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: SIM) ("Simec") announced today its results of operations for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023....

Grupo Simec to Idle Steelmaking Operations Indefinitely at Its Republic Steel Mills in Canton, Ohio and Lackawanna, N.Y.

Grupo Simec (AMEX:SIM), a leading international producer of special bar quality (SBQ) steel, steel wire, rebar, and commercial and structural steel...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.