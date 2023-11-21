Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: SIM) SIGNIFICANT EVENT (UNUSUAL MOVEMENTS)

Unusual movements in the negotiation of the shares comprising the share capital of "SIMEC" series "B"

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regarding the unusual movements presented today in the operation identified as associated with ticker symbol "SIMEC" values, the issuer company reports that such operations or herein cause of, are not of the knowledge of Grupo Simec and that they correspond to conditions of the market.

It is not of the knowledge of Grupo Simec that such movements have involved members of its board of directors, executive officers or repurchase fund.

