Gryphon AI and CloudHesive Partner to Deliver Secure, Scalable Compliance Solutions for Finance and Insurance on Amazon Web Services (AWS)

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon AI, the leading provider of Intelligent Contact Compliance solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with CloudHesive, an AWS Premier Partner specializing in cloud solutions and managed services. Together, the companies will bring secure, scalable, and compliance-driven solutions to finance and insurance organizations leveraging the AWS Cloud.

The collaboration combines Gryphon AI's 25 years of expertise in enabling risk-mitigated outreach with CloudHesive's proven capabilities in AWS migration, modernization, gen AI, managed services, and Contact Center Solutions. Finance and insurance enterprises face rising regulatory pressure, increased customer expectations, and the need for digital transformation. By integrating Gryphon AI's Intelligent Compliance Platform with CloudHesive's AWS-native architectures, customers can confidently modernize operations while ensuring every interaction meets the highest standards of security and compliance.

"Finance and insurance organizations are navigating complex compliance obligations while simultaneously striving for growth and improved customer experiences," said Clay McNaught, CEO of Gryphon AI. "Our partnership with CloudHesive ensures these organizations can harness the power of AWS while embedding compliance and risk controls into every customer interaction."

CloudHesive's deep AWS expertise and industry focus complements Gryphon AI's Intelligent Contact Compliance offerings, creating joint solutions that accelerate time-to-value for enterprises. The partnership will empower customers with real-time compliance intelligence, AI-driven insights, and scalable contact solutions built on the security and resilience of AWS.

"Partnering with Gryphon AI enhances our ability to deliver purpose-built solutions for regulated industries like finance and insurance," said James Walker, CEO of CloudHesive. "Together, we're helping customers reduce compliance risk, improve operational efficiency, and unlock greater value from their AWS investments."

Visit the Gryphon AI + CloudHesive joint solution in the AWS Marketplace.

About CloudHesive

CloudHesive is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and Managed Service Provider specializing in secure, scalable cloud solutions. With headquarters in Florida and offices across Denver, Argentina, Colombia, and Chile, CloudHesive delivers deep expertise in cloud migrations, managed services, application modernization, gen AI, and advanced contact center transformation through Amazon Connect.

Its flagship platform, ConnectPath CX, is a robust Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solution that extends Amazon Connect with advanced self-service, AI, and workforce optimization capabilities—empowering organizations to deliver seamless, omnichannel customer experiences.

As a leader in cloud innovation across North and Latin America, CloudHesive continues to invest in AI, machine learning, and data-driven solutions to help businesses accelerate their digital transformation and achieve meaningful business outcomes. For more information, visit www.cloudhesive.com.

About Gryphon AI

Gryphon AI empowers marketing, customer service, and sales organizations to deliver meaningful revenue growth, enhanced customer experiences, and essential risk mitigation by seamlessly balancing regulatory compliance and business-specific objectives throughout every interaction. With over 25 years of expertise, Gryphon AI has helped more than 200 enterprise organizations protect their brand reputation, ensure compliance across communication channels, and expand their contactable universe. To learn more, visit www.gryphon.ai.

