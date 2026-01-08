Gryphon AI announces Gryphon ONE for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange

Built to Mitigate Compliance Risk, Accelerate Sales Productivity, and Improve Call Outcomes—Directly Inside Salesforce

BOSTON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon AI, the leading provider of Enterprise Contact Compliance solutions, today announced the launch of Gryphon ONE for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, the leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts. Gryphon ONE for Salesforce helps revenue and service teams eliminate costly compliance risk, increase outbound productivity, and improve customer conversations—without ever leaving Salesforce. By automating TCPA, DNC, and SMS compliance in real time and embedding AI-powered conversation intelligence directly into daily workflows, Gryphon ONE enables organizations to move faster, sell more effectively, and scale safely.

Gryphon ONE for Salesforce addresses one of the biggest challenges facing sales, collections, and service teams today: how to scale outbound engagement without increasing regulatory exposure or slowing down the business. Every outbound interaction—across voice, mobile, email, and text—is automatically certified for TCPA, DNC, and wireless compliance before outreach begins, with non-compliant communications blocked in real time and live guidance delivered during customer conversations. This reduces manual compliance checks, shortens call handling time, lowers legal risk, and helps teams close more business with confidence.

Gryphon ONE for Salesforce is now available on Salesforce AppExchange here .

"As organizations increase outbound activity, compliance risk and operational complexity grow just as fast," said Clay McNaught, CEO of Gryphon AI. "Gryphon ONE for Salesforce removes both barriers at once. It gives teams the power to engage more customers, close more business, and move faster—while automatically protecting the organization from regulatory exposure. This launch makes compliance a growth enabler, not a growth limiter."

Gryphon ONE for Salesforce

Gryphon ONE for Salesforce is built for organizations that rely on high-volume outbound calling, texting, and customer outreach—and cannot afford compliance failures, broken workflows, or disconnected systems.

With Gryphon ONE, organizations can:

Prevent costly compliance violations by automatically certifying outbound communications across voice, mobile, email, and text for TCPA, DNC, and wireless rules before outreach





by automatically certifying outbound communications across voice, mobile, email, and text for TCPA, DNC, and wireless rules before outreach Increase outbound productivity by eliminating manual compliance checks, redundant data entry, and application switching





by eliminating manual compliance checks, redundant data entry, and application switching Improve call quality and outcomes with real-time call guidance and post-call intelligence that helps teams handle objections, follow scripts, and optimize conversations





with real-time call guidance and post-call intelligence that helps teams handle objections, follow scripts, and optimize conversations Deploy faster and scale smarter with a modular Salesforce solution that allows companies to install only what they need





with a modular Salesforce solution that allows companies to install only what they need Maintain clean, audit-ready records with automatic call logging, and centralized reporting

This enables sales and service teams to focus on revenue, customer experience, and performance—not regulatory risk or administrative friction.

"Gryphon ONE for Salesforce is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by simplifying compliance, strengthens customer engagement, and accelerates time to value," said Brian Landsman, CEO of AppExchange and EVP of Global Partnerships. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

Salesforce AppExchange, the leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, enables businesses to power their agentic enterprise with a trusted and open ecosystem. Since its launch in 2006, AppExchange has grown to include more than 9,000 apps and experts, with over 14 million customer installs and 177,000 customer reviews. AppExchange enables customers of all sizes and across industries to extend their enterprise with pre-built, customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to help solve business challenges and accelerate time to value.

About Gryphon AI

Gryphon AI empowers marketing, customer service, and sales organizations to deliver meaningful revenue growth, enhanced customer experience, and essential risk mitigation by seamlessly balancing regulatory compliance and business-specific objectives throughout every interaction. With over 25 years of expertise, Gryphon AI has helped more than 200 enterprise organizations protect their brand reputation, ensure compliance across communication channels, and expand their contactable universe. To learn more, visit www.gryphon.ai .

