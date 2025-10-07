Gryphon AI's Second Half 2025 Strategic Product Launch Turns Trust Into the Ultimate Growth Engine

BOSTON, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon AI today announced its Gryphon ONE 2H Strategic Product Launch. Building on its legacy as the trusted name in AI-empowered engagement and intelligent compliance, Gryphon AI is again rewriting the rules, transforming compliance from a defensive cost center into a catalyst for growth, trust, and revenue.

The new release expands Gryphon ONE's unified platform with four breakthrough solutions designed to help enterprises restore consumer trust, unlock new customer reach, and fuel sustainable growth.

Gryphon AI is transforming compliance from a defensive cost center into a catalyst for growth, trust, and revenue. Post this Gryphon ONE - 2H Product Release

"In June, we delivered our most ambitious product vision ever — one that empowered enterprises to grow smarter, faster, and more compliantly," said Clay McNaught, CEO of Gryphon AI. "Today, we're building on that momentum with a release that takes the next step: positioning trust as the new growth engine. In a marketplace crowded with scams, spam, and robocalls, Gryphon AI ensures that your brand is the one consumers trust to engage with."

What's New in the 2H Strategic Product Release

Risk & Reach Optimizer: Expand your marketable universe by 20%–40% with legal strategies that unlock untapped audiences, while avoiding fines and litigation with proactive risk detection.

Expand your marketable universe by 20%–40% with legal strategies that unlock untapped audiences, while avoiding fines and litigation with proactive risk detection. Unified Consent & Preference Management: Empower customers to control their communication preferences across channels, turning zero-party data into revenue-driving personalization and segmentation.

Empower customers to control their communication preferences across channels, turning zero-party data into revenue-driving personalization and segmentation. Enterprise Authentication & Anti-Spoofing: Combat fraud , robocalls, and spoofing by verifying outbound calls, restoring trust in branded communications, and boosting answer rates.

Combat , robocalls, and spoofing by verifying outbound calls, restoring trust in branded communications, and boosting answer rates. Gryphon University: Train your teams with role-based compliance coursework that minimizes risk, builds internal expertise, and aligns organizational objectives with enterprise growth.

Continuing to Build Momentum

The Gryphon ONE June 2025 release introduced game-changing features like Real-Time Call Compliance Monitoring, Intelligent Compliance Dashboards, Branded Calling, and Salesforce 2.0 integration, which have already driven measurable impact for enterprises:

173% increase in customer reach.

51% boost in engagement effectiveness across channels.

Millions in new revenue realized.

With today's release, Gryphon AI extends that trajectory, doubling down on its promise to help enterprises engage more customers, protect their brand, and grow revenue without compromise.

For more than two decades, Gryphon AI has safeguarded enterprises against compliance risk. With this second major product launch in 2025, the company is charting a new era: trust as strategy, compliance as advantage, and growth as the outcome.

To explore the full details of the Gryphon ONE 2H Strategic Product Release, visit:

https://gryphon.ai/strategic-product-release-2h/.

About Gryphon AI

Gryphon AI empowers enterprise marketing, customer service, and sales teams to drive revenue, improve experiences, and ensure regulatory compliance — without compromise. Our AI-driven platform delivers real-time intelligence, actionable insights, and risk mitigation across every customer interaction.

Media Contact:

Rebekah Naramore

[email protected]

972-365-1991

gryphon.ai

SOURCE Gryphon AI