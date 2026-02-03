Gryphon AI Welcomes Symple Lending as a New Customer to Power Compliant, Customer-First Engagement

BOSTON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon AI, a leader in AI-powered compliance and conversation intelligence, today announced that Symple Lending, an innovative fintech company focused on helping consumers achieve financial freedom, has selected Gryphon AI to strengthen compliant, transparent, and customer-first engagement across its customer journey.

Symple Lending chooses Gryphon AI to bolster compliance, trust, & customer-first engagement across its customer journey

By deploying Gryphon AI's real-time compliance platform, Symple Lending is embedding intelligent regulatory guidance directly into customer interactions — enabling responsible growth while maintaining clarity, consistency, and trust with the consumers it serves.

Gryphon AI's technology continuously monitors customer conversations and delivers real-time guidance that helps ensure outreach aligns with evolving regulatory requirements. This approach allows Symple Lending to proactively manage compliance risk while maintaining meaningful, personalized engagement at scale.

"At Gryphon AI, we partner with organizations that view compliance as a competitive advantage — not a constraint," said Clay McNaught, CEO of Gryphon AI. "Symple Lending is deeply committed to consumer protection and responsible growth. By embedding AI-powered compliance directly into customer conversations, we're helping them scale with confidence while preserving empathy, transparency, and trust in every interaction."

As Symple Lending continues its rapid growth, Gryphon AI provides the foundation needed to support regulatory oversight without slowing the business or compromising the customer experience. The platform delivers actionable insights that help teams operate more efficiently while ensuring communications meet required standards across every engagement.

"At Symple Lending, consumer protection is core to our mission," said Houston Fraley, CEO of Symple Lending. "As we scale, it's critical that compliance and transparency are built directly into how we communicate with customers. Gryphon AI enables us to align real-time engagement with regulatory expectations while continuing to deliver clear, responsible, and customer-focused communication."

This customer relationship reflects Gryphon AI's continued momentum in the financial services market, supporting organizations that seek to balance growth, compliance, and customer experience through intelligent, AI-driven solutions.

About Gryphon AI

Gryphon AI empowers marketing, customer service, and sales organizations to drive revenue growth, enhance customer experience, and mitigate risk by seamlessly balancing regulatory compliance with business objectives across every interaction. With more than 25 years of expertise, Gryphon AI has helped over 200 enterprise organizations protect their brands, ensure compliance across communication channels, and expand their contactable universe. To learn more, visit www.gryphon.ai.

About Symple Lending

Symple Lending is a fast-growing fintech innovator dedicated to empowering individuals on their journey toward financial freedom through personalized financial solutions. In less than four years, the company has helped more than 100,000 consumers access over $2.7 billion in financial products, enabling greater clarity and confidence in personal finance decisions. For more information, visit https://symplelending.com/.

