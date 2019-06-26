WASHINGTON, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/GS-Fireworks-Recalls-Fireworks-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Standards-Explosion-and-Burn-Hazards-Sold-Exclusively-at-GS-Fireworks



Recall Summary

Name of Product: Fireworks

Hazard: The recalled fireworks are overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory standard for this product. Overloaded fireworks can result in a greater than expected explosion, posing explosion and burn hazards to consumers.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fireworks and return them to GS Fireworks for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

GS Fireworks collect at 616-304-8800 anytime or email jewell.david@att.net for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 260

Description:

This recall involves 26 different consumer fireworks. The brand name, product name and the item number are printed on the outside wrapping of the firework.

Brand Product Name Item Number Universal 1.25" Artillery Shells W5016(B) Universal Blast From The Past UN5088 Universal Born Hero 25 Shot Cake BHL2325 Sin City Burning Aces 25 Shot Cake SC5G-1501 None Listed The Closer 100 Shot Cake None Listed None Listed Clown Shells W515B Clown Cock Rises Canister Shells FF5001 Clown Cock-a-doodle-doo 25 Shot Cake 8299 Hairy Beaver Crazy Labbits 36 Shot Cake HB2015 Clown Dead Heat 100 Shot Cake BHL999TS Hairy Beaver Defenders 49 Shot Cake BHL999T2 Universal Don't Panic Canister Shells BHL5135 Universal Godzilla Roars 36 Shot Cake UN2566 None Listed Horror Night Ball Shells W5007 (B) Clown IT Canister Shells DP5135 None Listed Magical Roman Candle WW2901(A-D) Universal Monkey Planet 100 Shot Cake UN2102 None Listed Rising Silver – Flowers in Spring 25 Shot Cake W2825 Yeti Shrooms 100 Shot Cake YT5026 Yeti Sky Jam 96 Shot Cake YT5026 Hairy Beaver Spider 25 Shot Cake HB2002 None Listed Sun Rise Crackers W010 None Listed Thunder King Single Shot Salutes None Listed None Listed Tommy Gun Single Shot Salute WG2018S Clown Top Notch Fireworks 64 Shot Cake BHL2064 Clown Tsunami Alert 100 Shot Cake 8670

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: Exclusively at GS Fireworks in Wyoming, Michigan from March 2018 through May 2018 for between $10 and $125.

Manufactured in: China

Note: The Michigan State Fire Marshal's office investigated these fireworks and worked with CPSC to initiate this recall.

Recall Number: 19-148

