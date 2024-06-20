MUNICH, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GS Energy (Ningbo) Power Technology Co., Ltd (GS Technology), a global leader in smart energy solutions, is showcasing its brands, GS ENERGY and GSCOOL, at Intersolar Europe in Munich, Germany, from June 19-21, 2024. Booth number: B4.375.

GS Technology Showcases Advanced Solar Storage Solutions & Liquid-cooling Solutions at Intersolar Europe

GS ENERGY is displaying an array of products, including a photovoltaic-storage-charging integrated system for residential use. This advanced system is designed with multiple innovations that offer a holistic protection approach from the battery core through to the entire system, ensuring enhanced safety throughout its operational lifespan—from grid integration to routine maintenance. This comprehensive safeguarding not only secures customer safety but also guarantees sustainable and high financial returns. Key product features include:

Stackable design for straightforward installation

Application as an emergency backup power source

Availability in either single-phase or three-phase configurations

In its energy storage offerings, GS Energy has integrated a natural air cooling system to minimize heat dissipation, alongside an intelligent Battery Management System (BMS) that automatically detects the positions of batteries, streamlining system expansion. The system allows for the uploading of operational data directly through a QR code to a dedicated mobile app. It facilitates the use of various inverter brands, simplifying setup processes and ensuring consistent battery temperature management to extend the batteries' lifespan. Equipped with intelligent cluster-level management, it maximizes charging and discharging efficiency and is compatible with mainstream inverters, offering flexibility in inverter choice. These products comply with stringent European standards and certifications for energy storage, ensuring comprehensive safety, high efficiency, flexibility, and consistent system performance, meeting the specific needs of local markets.

At the same event, GSCOOL, another GS Technology brand, is presenting a slim 3kW energy storage liquid cooling temperature control system. Some product highlights:

An integrated ultra-thin design for horizontal installation, simplifying adjustment and cutting costs;

A compressor and water pump with high-efficiency variable frequency, intelligent fan speed control, and energy-saving features;

A standard RS485 communication interface using Modbus RTU protocol for centralized control;

A power-off memory function that provides multiple alarms, records, and protection features;

Compatibility with R513A refrigerant, enhancing safety and eco-friendliness;

A high protection level of up to IPX5.

Mr. Ni, GSCOOL's Brand Manager, remarked, "At this stage, thermal management and fire protection for energy storage are often handled by separate manufacturers, which complicates achieving optimal solutions from design through installation. The industry urgently needs professional manufacturers that can offer integrated solutions for both thermal management and fire protection. This is exactly where GSCOOL excels."

GSCOOL boasts significant technical expertise, supported by a research and development team with over a decade of experience in the thermal management sector and involvement in more than 200 projects. Its production capabilities include automated lines that annually output over 50,000 liquid cooling units. Strict process controls ensure high product quality and consistency, enabling rapid scaling to meet market demands. Additionally, GSCOOL maintains a comprehensive experimental setup and a reliable testing system. It also offers professional pre-sales technical support and after-sales service teams, along with an international network, ensuring prompt and high-quality service to customers.

Currently, GS Technology operates warehouses and subsidiaries outside of the home market in the Netherlands, Australia, and South Africa. Looking ahead, GS Technology remains committed to being customer-centric, continuously delivering safe and reliable products and services, and strengthening its global market presence.

After SNEC PV Power Expo & Intersolar Europe 2024, let's meet at Solar Storage Live in UK.

About GS Technology

GS Technology is a global leader in energy storage solutions, committed to providing innovative and sustainable products that meet the needs of today's dynamic energy market. With a robust presence in both domestic and international markets, GS Technology continues to drive technological advancements and sustainable practices across the industry.

For more information, please visit https://www.gs-ess.com/.

