GS1 Connect 2025 Set To Convene in Nashville

EWING, N.J., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GS1 Connect 2025 will be held June 10-12, 2025, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee. The annual event provides insights on industry trends, best practices and innovation for supply chain, e-commerce and technology professionals. Attendee registration is now available. Additionally, industry members interested in speaking at the conference can review the GS1 Connect Call for Presentations Application.

With more than 40 live sessions planned, the event will span five tracks: healthcare, grocery, foodservice, retail and standards & technology. The conference will offer networking opportunities, solution provider exhibits and educational resources for those seeking to build their foundational GS1 Standards knowledge.

For this year's event, themed "Amplify," GS1 US invites thought leaders to amplify their insights on supply chain success using GS1 Standards. Presenters will be expected to discuss how GS1 Standards have helped them increase supply chain transparency, visibility and efficiency. Specifically, GS1 US welcomes speakers who can provide insights on the following topics:

Company, product and location identification as the foundation of supply chain excellence

Improving end-to-end supply chain visibility across trading partners to drive bottom-line results, happy customers, patient safety and sustainability

Use of technological innovations, like artificial intelligence (AI), that leverage GS1 Standards

Industry drivers like regulatory requirements, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Food Safety Modernization Act Traceability Rule (FSMA Rule 204), the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) and the change of the National Drug Code format

Omnichannel fulfillment in a "phygital" environment

Best practices for recall preparedness and inventory management

Implementation and use of two-dimensional (2D) barcodes and advanced data carriers including RAIN radio frequency identification (RAIN RFID) and the use of GS1 Digital Link

Improving data quality, building data governance and effectively managing master data

Additionally, brands, retailers, distributors, foodservice operators and healthcare providers are also invited to submit proposals for "How to Do Business With…" and Trading Partner Roundtable sessions at the event to help attendees understand specific business process requirements and company-specific initiatives to strengthen collaboration with their trading partner communities. Solution providers are encouraged to submit proposals for the standards & technology track.

Attendees who register by December 31 will receive 15% off their full conference pass plus Early Bird Perks. Applicants must submit their presentation proposals via the online portal by December 13, 2024.

To learn more about GS1 Connect 2025 and to sign up for updates, please visit www.gs1connect.org.

