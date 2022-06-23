GSA Awards REI Systems $30M Government-wide Professional Support Services for IT Transparency Contract

STERLING, Va., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems (REI), a leading provider of technology solutions for the public sector, was awarded the General Services Administration (GSA) Government-wide Professional Support Services for IT Transparency (GPSSIT) contract. This award recognizes REI's proven government-wide expertise in strategy and program management, IT policy, data analytics, organizational change management, and Technology Business Management (TBM). This award succeeds a GSA/REI contract supporting the Federal IT Acquisition Reform Act (FITARA). REI will advise GSA and its stakeholders (Executive Councils, the Office of the Federal CIO, and multiple federal agencies) on government-wide strategies to address legislative IT initiatives.

Congress has long pressed for better information on how federal IT dollars are used and where improvements in these investments can be made. REI will continue to work with GSA as it leads, implements, and supports a wide range of IT initiatives. These strategic initiatives include cybersecurity; diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility; cloud computing; IT spend transparency; and IT category management, for example. REI will help the government close output-to-outcome gaps, as demonstrated by past accomplishments such as modernization of the federal IT taxonomy; establishing the government-wide IT Vendor Management Office; development of resources including the Application Rationalization Playbook and the Federal Change Management Guide; and launch and sustainment of several communities of practice (CoP), including those focused on Cloud and Infrastructure, Federal Technology Investment Management, and IT Buyers.

REI Systems' Senior Director of Advisory Services Indunil Ranaviraja said, "GSA's award of the GPSSIT contract is a testament to the value the government places in REI's IT policy, program management, and advisory services expertise." REI's CEO, Shyam Salona, added, "We are proud to have served GSA over the last 14 years and look forward to the opportunity to continue this partnership and strengthen the government's use of IT."

