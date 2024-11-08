GSA Releases Seafood Processing Standard Version 6.0

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Seafood Alliance (GSA) is pleased to announce the official release of the Seafood Processing Standard (SPS) version 6.0.

Key features of the standard include a restructured modular framework built around core food safety requirements covering both farm-raised and wild-caught seafood, ten separate modules to accommodate the specific production processes and products at individual facilities, and enhanced data capture, reporting and assessment technologies.

A worker filleting salmon in a processing facility.

This new framework was designed specifically to improve audit efficiencies, provide elevated assurances for farm-raised and wild-caught seafood to consumers, and create a more customized, comprehensive certification option for seafood processors globally.

The SPS framework is as follows:

SPS 6.0 core, designed to meet Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) requirements

The ten modules include:

GSA will conduct a webinar on Thursday, December 5 introducing key features of SPS 6.0 and its new audit and reporting processes, including a live Q&A session. Interested parties may register for the webinar here . A recording of the webinar will be sent to all registrants.

GSA will begin accepting all applications to SPS 6.0 in mid-2025 and fully replace Issue 5.1 beginning November 5, 2025. Pilots are underway; if you're interested in getting audited to SPS 6.0, please reach out to the GSA team via this page .

