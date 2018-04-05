GSA Selects ICF for IT Modernization Contracts

"The awards … mark a major milestone in implementing the administration's far-reaching federal IT modernization effort," Joanne Collins Smee, GSA's acting director of Technology Transformation Services, said in a statement announcing the award of contracts for all five key areas. "We look forward to working closely with the award recipients and our great partners at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) — the first lighthouse agency for the CoEs — to bring about a federal IT infrastructure that will make it easier for the American people to interact with their government."

For each CoE, ICF will initially work with the USDA to assess the current landscape and develop a roadmap for implementation and management of centralized functions. Once the roadmap is tested and evaluated by the agency and its federal partners, ICF will recommend scalable best practices that can be adopted governmentwide.

ICF brings expertise in advanced analytics, including machine learning and artificial intelligence, and human-centric design principles steeped in data science and evidence-based practices. The company supports the interconnection between service delivery analytics and CX through extensive experience working with both commercial and government clients.

"These awards represent the accumulation of what ICF can bring to federal IT: our unique DNA," said Kris Tremaine, senior vice president for ICF. "We're not just deep subject matter experts. We have a contextual understanding of each agency's mission, how the work is completed, and how the data can inform and transform the customer journey. We're thrilled to be involved in this groundbreaking effort to modernize citizen interaction with government."

