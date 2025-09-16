GSCF Advances Connected Capital Platform to Originate, Manage and Analyze Working Capital Programs

Platform Adoption Fosters Network Integrating Corporate Clients and Funding Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GSCF, a leading global provider of working capital solutions, today announced strong market adoption and significant new platform enhancements one year after its launch of Connected Capital. Built to unify bank financing and alternative capital on one servicing platform, Connected Capital has evolved into a scaled ecosystem delivering broader risk coverage, faster liquidity access and a more streamlined servicing experience for global enterprises, growth-stage companies and financial institutions.

Since launching the platform in 2024, GSCF has activated 30 new working capital programs with leading enterprise corporates and emerging growth companies while deepening collaboration with its bank and asset manager partners to support more than $52 billion in volumes. The Company's integrated servicing model helps clients optimize working capital through access to cost-efficient bank funding from a curated group of bank partners alongside flexible alternative capital solutions supported by GSCF's asset manager partners.

"In 2025, we've moved from launch to scale," said Doug Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of GSCF. "By combining our industry-leading service infrastructure with the Connected Capital funding model, we're helping clients expand funding coverage, unlock liquidity in new places, drive sales growth and manage global programs with greater precision. This is what the Office of the CFO demands today – choice in capital, control in servicing and clarity in data."

Platform Enhancement: Strengthening Connectivity and Control

GSCF continues to invest strategically in technology, introducing new capabilities that unify data, decisioning and workflows across global working capital programs:

Connected Capital Control Center: A centralized hub that consolidates program data across buyers, suppliers, funders and regions and offers real-time visibility into utilization, risk, KPIs and cash flow drivers. The solution offers tailored dashboards that empower finance teams to coordinate actions across complex, multi-entity programs with clarity and precision.

A centralized hub that consolidates program data across buyers, suppliers, funders and regions and offers real-time visibility into utilization, risk, KPIs and cash flow drivers. The solution offers tailored dashboards that empower finance teams to coordinate actions across complex, multi-entity programs with clarity and precision. Data Integrations and AI Readiness: Enhanced API connectivity across multiple ERPs and financial systems to eliminate data silos and automate onboarding, reconciliation and reporting. GSCF's cloud-native platform consolidates data to drive smarter decisions and deliver AI-powered analytics at scale.

Enhanced API connectivity across multiple ERPs and financial systems to eliminate data silos and automate onboarding, reconciliation and reporting. GSCF's cloud-native platform consolidates data to drive smarter decisions and deliver AI-powered analytics at scale. Servicing at Scale: A flexible, technology-enabled operating model supported by GSCF's expert managed services – from high-touch to self-service – accelerates the time to first funding and reduces operating costs for corporate clients.

"Clients want funding flexibility without operational complexity," said Shannon Dolan, Chief Product Officer of GSCF. "Our next generation Connected Capital platform brings together data and decisioning across programs and partners, enabling teams to act from a single source of truth, accelerate access to capital and continuously optimize cash performance."

Why Connected Capital Now

In today's volatile operating environment, evolving supply chain networks and multi-entity corporate structures require broader risk coverage and faster execution. GSCF's Connected Capital platform supports clients with:

Expanded Reach: Ability to serve more buyers, suppliers and geographies while mitigating program risk.

Ability to serve more buyers, suppliers and geographies while mitigating program risk. Greater Flexibility: Multi-funder structures that extend coverage across non-investment grade buyers, non-core geographies and complex program requirements.

Multi-funder structures that extend coverage across non-investment grade buyers, non-core geographies and complex program requirements. Faster Liquidity Access: Near real-time execution achieved through program design and data integration.

Near real-time execution achieved through program design and data integration. Lower Operating Friction: Configurable workflows that reduce program complexity and custom builds.

Configurable workflows that reduce program complexity and custom builds. Actionable Intelligence: Real-time insights that transform working capital from a tactical lever into a strategic growth engine.

About GSCF

GSCF is the leading global provider of working capital solutions. The Company enables corporates and financial partners to accelerate growth, unlock liquidity and manage the risk and complexity of the end-to-end working capital cycle. We originate, manage and analyze working capital programs through our innovative Working Capital as a Service offering, combining the power of a configurable and comprehensive technology platform, expert services and a Connected Capital ecosystem of alternative capital solutions and bank capital. GSCF's team of working capital experts operates in over 75 countries to solve global working capital efficiency challenges. Visit www.gscf.com to learn more.

