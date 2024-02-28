GSMA ANNOUNCES RETURN OF M360 MENA 2024

The news was shared during a signing ceremony between the GSMA and sponsor, Ooredoo, at MWC Barcelona 2024

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The GSMA has today revealed the return of M360 MENA. The event, hosted by the GSMA in partnership with Ooredoo, will take place in Doha, Qatar, from 18-19 November 2024. The declaration was made during a signing ceremony with the GSMA and Ooredoo at MWC Barcelona 2024. The 2024 edition of M360 MENA will convene industry leaders from mobile and adjacent industries and policymakers for two days of discussion and debate.

Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA joined Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Bin Mohammed Al Thani, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Group to celebrate the return of GSMA M360 MENA in a signing ceremony at MWC Barcelona 2024

Key agenda items will include the role of initiatives such as the GSMA Open Gateway in fostering industry-wide collaboration, the importance of policy frameworks that ensure fair and equitable contributions to mobile infrastructure upkeep, and progress in closing the usage gap in MENA and bringing the benefits of mobile internet to all.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Bin Mohammed Al Thani, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Group, emphasized the significance of this event, stating, "The unveiling of M360 MENA in Doha during MWC Barcelona underscores our strategic alliance with GSMA. This moment is not just a celebration for Ooredoo but for both our organisations and the pivotal role we play in digital transformation. Our deep-rooted partnership with GSMA aims to leverage connectivity for the betterment of society, businesses, and the world. By bringing together thought leaders, policymakers, and innovators from around the globe, we are helping to advance the boundless potential of digital technologies to unite us and highlight the critical part telecommunications and GSMA play in crafting our collective and more connected future."

Sheikh Ali Bin Jabor Bin Mohammad Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Qatar, also shared his insights, remarking, "The announcement of M360 MENA in Doha is a significant milestone for both Ooredoo and Qatar. As we prepare to host our international guests in Doha this November, we are reminded of the transformative potential of digital technology to transcend borders and its critical role in shaping our society for the better. Our M360 MENA event will serve as a platform for sharing insights, fostering partnerships, and showcasing the latest technological advancements that will help build a more inclusive and empowered digital community."

Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA added, "We are excited to collaborate with Ooredoo in hosting M360 MENA in Doha. This partnership signifies our commitment to fostering digital inclusion, innovation, and collaboration in this dynamic region. By bringing together key stakeholders, industry experts, and thought leaders, we aim to drive conversations that will shape the future of connectivity, propel economic growth, and contribute to the continued digital advancement of the Middle East and North Africa. The event reflects our dedication to building a connected and empowered future for the entire region."

M360 series: Regional focus, global impact

Presented by the GSMA, M360 is a series of global events that unify the regional mobile ecosystem. The event aims to discover, develop and deliver innovation that serves as the foundation for positive business environments and societal change. Through inspirational keynotes, thought-provoking panel discussions and insightful case studies across mobile technology, senior executives from mobile and adjacent industries come to learn and discuss in detail their challenges and successes, as well as network with peers.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar's leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people's lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.



About GSMA

The GSMA is a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. Our vision is to unlock the full power of connectivity so that people, industry, and society thrive. Representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries, the GSMA delivers for its members across three broad pillars: Connectivity for Good, Industry Services and Solutions, and Outreach. This activity includes advancing policy, tackling today's biggest societal challenges, underpinning the technology and interoperability that make mobile work, and providing the world's largest platform to convene the mobile ecosystem at the MWC and M360 series of events. We invite you to find out more at gsma.com

