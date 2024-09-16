GSMA MWC Kigali 2024 to explore role of connectivity in driving socio-economic growth across Africa

Register today to attend MWC Kigali, 29-31 October 2024

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GSMA MWC Kigali will return to the Kigali Convention Center from 29-31 October 2024.

MWC Kigali, Africa's largest and most influential connectivity event, will convene powerful innovators and political leaders from across the entire continent, geared towards driving the digital economy forward and enabling socio-economic growth.

MWC Kigali will deliver a range of keynotes and panel sessions hosted by industry thought leaders and leading enterprises, focussed around the four event themes: Connected Continent, The AI Future, FinTech, and Africa's Digital DNA. Recently confirmed speakers include Airtel Africa's CEO, Sunil Talder; Amini's Founder & CEO, Kate Kallot; AXIAN Group's CEO, Hassanein Hiridjee; the GSMA's Director General, Mats Granryd; the ITU's Secretary-General, Doreen Bogdan-Martin; Lelapa AI's CEO and Co-founder, Pelonomi Moiloa; MTN Group's CEO, Ralph Mupit; Take Back the Mic's CEO & Founder, Derrick Ashong; Wi-Flix's CEO, Louis Manu.

For the first time in Africa, the GSMA Ministerial Programme will be hosted at MWC Kigali, marking a new chapter in the commitment to advancing the digital agenda in Africa. The programme will convene the most influential telecommunications leaders from across the African continent to discuss policy and regulatory topics key to the region.

The Mobile for Development (M4D) team will once again play a central role at the event, driving innovation in digital technology to reduce global inequalities. M4D will host the 'Mobile for Development Theatre', a dedicated space for keynote sessions, panels, and discussions. Themes will range from AI for impact and humanitarian innovation, agriculture and climate, to digital inclusion and gender. Also returning this year is the Mobile Money Leadership Forum, which will explore key trends and innovations in mobile financial services.

The MWC Kigali keynotes will cover some of Africa's most pressing digital connectivity issues. Keynote 1 will discuss how digital technologies are driving socio-economic development in Africa to address the continent's unique challenges. Keynote 2 will focus on the transformative potential of AI, including how it can drive sustainable and inclusive growth across Africa. Keynote 3 will see speakers explore the rapid evolution of Africa's Fintech landscape and the technologies impacting investment opportunities. While Keynote 4 will explore how the evolving content landscape is allowing African content creators to be heard and celebrated globally.

An agenda of GSMA Summits will be hosted during the event, inviting industry leaders and policymakers to discover the issues affecting enterprises in areas from network security to diversity in tech:

The Security Summit will tackle the most pressing security challenges mobile network operators face today, in the context of a rapidly evolving cyber risk landscape.

The Digital Summit will explore the digital economy's potential in Africa, exploring how digital technologies and policy reform can drive significant socio-economic growth in Africa.

The AI Summit will cover both the vast potential and the associated risks of AI technologies in Africa, as the technology's prevalence grows in the global economy.

, as the technology's prevalence grows in the global economy. The 5G Summit will address the barriers preventing the technology's widespread adoption and ways to unlock its potential for both enterprises and consumers.

The Diversity for Tech Summit will focus on the urgent need for greater disability inclusion in Africa's tech sector, ensuring that people with disabilities have access to the tools and opportunities they need to succeed.

MWC Kigali is held alongside the Africa Health Tech Summit and FEWA (Future of Education and Work in Africa), offering an in-depth exploration of connectivity challenges and opportunities in the health and education sectors. We are proud to have the support of our stellar line up of sponsors, exhibitors and event partners, including Africa CDC, Africa Union, Huawei, MTN, the Republic of Rwanda, Smart Africa and ZTE.

For more information, follow our updates on the MWC Kigali Press Zone or visit www.mwckigali.com. Accredited media are invited to register here for a complimentary pass, which is required for access to the press centre.

