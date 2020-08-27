GSU Launches New Academic Video Platform to Deliver More Engaging and Interactive Learning Experience While Protecting Student and Faculty Safety

GRAMBLING, La., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grambling State University, Louisiana's top producer of Computer Information Science graduates, today announced a new pandemic-proof learning initiative to provide faculty and students with engaging, active learning experiences regardless of whether they are in-person or remote.

As part of its hybrid learning plan for the fall semester, the university is partnering with Echo360 — the award-winning video platform designed specifically for higher education — to enable faculty to easily record, stream, and share video content, and provide students with tools to engage more deeply with their course material.

"During an uncertain academic year, our community will need to navigate new types of challenges whether they are taking classes in-person, online, or both. While classes will have different formats, we want to ensure that our students and faculty have the best possible teaching and learning experience regardless of how the instruction is taking place," said Eldrie B. Hamilton at Grambling State University. "By partnering with Echo360, we can provide our students with a platform specifically designed for education that will create active learning moments in the classroom and beyond."

With the adoption of the Echo360 platform, Grambling State students will have access to features and tools to facilitate active learning experiences that improve student outcomes. As students participate in class — whether virtually or in-person — and watch recorded learning content, they can notify instructors that a specific moment is confusing, share questions and discuss course content with their peers, take notes time-synched to the lecture, and respond to quizzes and polls to provide immediate opportunities to test their knowledge.

With the Echo360 platform's Universal Capture tool, Grambling State faculty can use a single application and interface for recording the screen of their personal device, as well as for scheduled and on-demand lecture capture, regardless of whether they use a Windows or Mac device. Additionally, they can use the platform's analytics to better understand how students interact with course content and identify students that may be struggling and at risk of falling behind.

"When discussing colleges and universities' COVID-19 responses, it's understandable — and often appropriate — to focus entirely on online learning. However, we can't allow ourselves to overlook the experience of students enrolled in hybrid and in-person courses, and try to solve the new problems posed by COVID-19 with old solutions," said Fred Singer, CEO of Echo360. "Institutions that can offer in-person or hybrid courses in the coming fall and spring semester should look to Grambling State as a model of a university that is using technology to enhance the experience of all students whether they are in-person, hybrid, or online students."

Grambling State students, administrators, and faculty will have access to the Echo360 platform in August 2020.

About Echo360

Echo360 believes that improved outcomes start with great moments in the classroom. Developed by educators, Echo360 helps instructors record and extend those moments to improve learner engagement through accessible, engaging video-based learning. Through our smarter video platform, learners and instructors have 24/7 access to discussion of course material, presentation materials, and the lecture itself. We generate data that helps instructors, higher education institutions, and continuing education organizations proactively identify and pursue opportunities to improve learning outcomes. Today, Echo360 technologies reach more than two million learners at approximately 1,200 schools and organizations across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

About Grambling State University

Grambling State University, located in Grambling, Louisiana, is a historically black university founded in 1901 that combines the academic strengths of a major university with the benefits of a small college. This combination enables students to grow and learn in a serene and positive environment. The 590-acre campus offers 43 undergraduate and graduate academic programs. A member of the University of Louisiana System, Grambling State University has been accredited by 13 accrediting associations and holds accreditations in all programs required by the Louisiana Board of Regents. With a longstanding tradition of excellence, Grambling State University continues to emphasize the value and importance of each student, exemplified by our motto: Where Everybody Is Somebody.

For more information, visit gram.edu.

