GTIS Partners Expands In-House Single-Family Build-to-Rent ("BTR") Development Team - Hires Gary Davis, Bill Mumford, and Kurt Rouse

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GTIS Partners ("GTIS"), a real assets investment firm that manages in excess of $4 billion in gross assets with a US focus on residential investments, announced that it has hired Gary Davis, Bill Mumford, and Kurt Rouse. They join Teddy Karatz, Senior Director of Acquisitions and Development, and Scott Bordogna, Director of Asset Management, within the firm's single-family build-to rent platform to expand regional site and project sourcing and technical expertise and bolster the firm's in-house development capabilities.

Gary Davis, Head of Development, will oversee the development of the firm's build-to-rent communities and was most recently Director of Development for Mack Real Estate Group, a vertically integrated institutional real estate developer, operator, and investor. In this role he oversaw the development and execution of six major multifamily projects across the country. Prior to his role at Mack Real Estate Group, Gary worked with Rob Vahradian, partner and Head of US Investments at GTIS, at The Athena Group, a residential developer in NYC, Washington DC, and South Florida, as a partner and Head of Development.

Bill Mumford, Senior Director of Acquisitions and Development, will launch and operate out of the GTIS office in North Carolina and be responsible for overseeing acquisition and development in the Southeast United States for the GTIS BTR platform. Bill was previously tasked with expanding the presence of Beechwood Homes in North Carolina. Beechwood is one of the nation's leading private homebuilders, focusing primarily on the New York Metro area. Before Beechwood, Bill spent 17 years with Newland Real Estate Group, a premier national master plan development company, as a Senior Vice President and Division Manager. Overseeing Newland's Charlotte office, Bill created and implemented the business plans for the company's Mid-Atlantic region comprising of projects in North and South Carolina and Washington DC markets, with total annual revenues ranging between $75 and $90 million. During his tenure at Newland, he led a team that included project VP's, project and construction managers, as well as the marketing and operational support teams, and directed the acquisition and development of over 14,000 lots.

Kurt Rouse, Vice President of Development, will focus on project and development management for GTIS' BTR projects in the Phoenix MSA. Kurt is a licensed general contractor with 30 years of homebuilding operations and real estate development experience. Previously, he was a General Manager at Morgan Taylor Homes, the largest custom homebuilder in Arizona in 2018, Vice President of Operations at Meritage Homes and Ryland Homes, and Director of Purchasing at Engle Homes.

Tom Shapiro, President and Chief Investment Officer at GTIS, said, "BTR is one of our highest conviction investment ideas and we are investing in our own execution capabilities in order to capture the market opportunity."

"I have known and worked with Gary for over 20 years since the time Gary led development at The Athena Group," added Rob Vahradian, Senior Managing Director and head of US Investments at GTIS. "Gary has incredible design skills and deep development experience that will add tremendous value to our firm and investors."

Ed McDowell, Managing Director and head of US acquisitions at GTIS, mentioned, "Bill and Kurt bring tremendous experience and relationships to our platform in some of our highest conviction regions. We are excited to have them join our team."

After being one of the pioneers in the single-family rental ("SFR") investing space in the wake of the Housing Crisis, GTIS is now shifting its focus to the next frontier in SFR, building large-scale purpose-built single-family and townhome rental communities. BTR combines GTIS' track record in SFR with its deep investment expertise in homebuilding and master-planned communities with the acquisition of nearly 50,000 planned homes and lots since inception as of December 2020. By self-developing the communities, GTIS intends to add value for its investors and consumers through a differentiated approach with communities designed from inception for renter needs. Gary, Bill, and Kurt have long, successful track records in real estate development and will further enhance GTIS' vertically-integrated BTR development platform.

About GTIS Partners

GTIS Partners is a leading real asset investment and development firm headquartered in New York with offices in São Paulo, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Paris and Munich. The firm was founded in 2005 by Tom Shapiro and is managed by President Tom Shapiro and Senior Managing Directors Thomas Feldstein, Josh Pristaw, João Teixeira, Rob Vahradian and Amy Boyle. The firm manages over $4 billion in gross assets and is active across a wide range of real estate sectors including single family and multifamily housing, office, industrial/logistics and hospitality as well as renewable energy infrastructure and opportunity zone investments. The firm invests at various points in the capital structure including credit, common equity and structured equity. In the US, GTIS has invested in over 130 assets across 40 unique markets including growth areas such as Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Denver, Atlanta, Tampa and Charlotte. In Brazil, GTIS is among the largest real assets private equity firms with holdings including office, residential, logistics, hospitality and renewable energy investments. Marquee assets in São Paulo include the Infinity office building and Palácio Tangará, a five-star resort style hotel.

For more information, please visit www.gtispartners.com.

