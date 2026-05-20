GTM Investor Alert: Levi & Korsinsky Investigates ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (GTM) for Potential Securities Fraud

ZoomInfo Technologies guided investors to expect $1.247-$1.267 billion in FY 2026 revenue. The company then cut that figure by up to $62 million -- and the stock lost more than a third of its value by the time the market opened.

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders who held ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: GTM) lost more than 33% of their investment value when the stock collapsed after the company slashed its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $1.185-$1.205 billion -- a reduction of up to $62 million from the prior range of $1.247-$1.267 billion. Those who lost money on GTM are encouraged to submit their information to discuss their legal rights . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The guidance cut was disclosed alongside Q1 2026 earnings results. While quarterly revenue of $310.2 million the top line of ZoomInfo's own estimates of $306 million to $309 million, the full-year revision overshadowed the beat. Analyst firms responded immediately: several price targets were reduced and multiple brokerages downgraded GTM from Buy to Hold within 24 hours of the announcement.

Prior to the revision, management had repeatedly characterized its guidance trajectory as positive. On the Q4 2025 earnings call on February 9, 2026, CFO Graham O'Brien told investors that results were "all above the guidance ranges we provided at the beginning of the year and, again, above our updated guidance as we beat and raise throughout the year."

If you purchased ZoomInfo Technologies shares and suffered a loss, click here to get more information about the investigation . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities investigations and actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GTM Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the GTM investigation? A: Investors who purchased GTM stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did GTM stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 33% at open following the Company's disclosure of full-year revenue and income cuts. Investors who purchased shares at higher prices may be entitled to recovery.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether ZoomInfo Technologies made materially false or misleading statements regarding its revenue outlook and the trajectory of its full-year guidance. When the revised guidance was disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do GTM investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my GTM shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought GTM and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP