GT's Aqua Kefir Is Delicious Digestive Health For Pre- And Post-Workout Hydration!

"Breaking a sweat is a daily practice for me," says GT Dave, Founder and CEO of GT's Living Foods. "When I'm finished with my workout and I've depleted my energy, I guzzle GT's Aqua Kefir. The combination of light refreshment and naturally occurring probiotics replenishes my gut and restores my performance to take on the day. I'm excited to share GT's Aqua Kefir as a form of healthy hydration to our fans so they too can enjoy the delicious digestive nutrients!"

According to a new survey conducted among 1,000 GT's respondents, "Hydration" and "Probiotics" were the highest-ranking associated benefits for "water kefir" at approximately 83% and 92% respectively. Furthermore, approximately 65% of respondents confirmed they reach for GT's Aqua Kefir when they seek something "Refreshing," with the second highest polling of 15% that enjoy GT's Aqua Kefir "After a Workout."

Unlike other kefir products on shelves that are dairy-based, GT's Aqua Kefir is fermented with dairy-free kefir cultures creating a more approachable and desirable taste profile. GT says, "Water kefir is the best way to step into the world of fermented foods. Traditional dairy kefirs taste heavy and sour. GT's Aqua Kefir is light and nourishing, which is why it makes for the perfect pre- and post-workout drink."

GT's Aqua Kefir comes in four flavors: Coconut Lime, Peach Pineapple, Pear Ginger, and Pomegranate and is available in Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, and other natural food retailers nationwide.

Starting late September, GT's Aqua Kefir will also be available for online order and home delivery to Southern California residents. With the new e-commerce shop, fitness aficionados and workout warriors can nourish their thirst with GT's Aqua Kefir any time of day from the comfort of their own homes.

To find a store where GT's Aqua Kefir is sold, order online, or learn more about living and fermented foods, go to www.GTsLivingFoods.com.

About GT's Living Foods:

We believe that Mother Nature is the World's greatest healer. Since 1995, GT's Living Foods has revolutionized how people think and feel about Kombucha and fermented foods in the Western World. From the womb, founder GT Dave was raised vegetarian and taught that food can be medicine. He continues to uphold that philosophy with always pure, potent, and plant-derived fermented offerings produced in their most authentic form, never compromised. The fiercely independent, family-owned, and operated company is available in over 55,000 retailers across North America and Europe. Today and beyond, GT's Living Foods' driving purpose is to spread a global message that food can be medicine and through proper nutrition one can heal thyself. For more information, please visit www.gtslivingfoods.com .

Follow GT's Living Foods' on social:

Instagram @GTsKombucha

Facebook @GTsLivingFoods

TikTok @GTsKombucha_

Twitter @GTsKombucha

Pinterest @GTsKombucha

YouTube www.youtube.com/gtskombucha

SOURCE GT's Living Foods

Related Links

https://gtslivingfoods.com/

